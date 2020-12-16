Packers-Panthers Wed. Injury Report: LaFleur Focusing on Keeping Players Fresh

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is taking a less-and-more approach to practice this week.

With one less day to get ready for Saturday night’s home game against the Carolina Panthers, LaFleur kept his team off the practice field on Tuesday and went through a walk-through on Wednesday. With the game being played on Saturday, Wednesday was the equivalent of a Thursday. On a typical Thursday, LaFleur puts the team through its most difficult practice of the week - often in pads.

His thinking: Less practice time plus more rest will equal better performance.

The injury-report designations were approximations because the team didn’t really practice. The only change from Tuesday is receiver Malik Taylor would not have participated on Tuesday but would have been limited on Wednesday.

In Carolina, big-play receiver D.J. Moore has been activated from the COVID-19 list after missing last week’s loss to Denver.

“He'll play,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said after practice. “He looked like he was ready to go today, so he'll play.”

Star running back Christian McCaffrey, who recorded the third-most scrimmage yards in NFL history last season, did not practice; Rhule on Wednesday said he didn’t expect McCaffrey would play.

In injury news pertaining to the Packers, the Saints designated quarterback Drew Brees for return. He hasn’t played since Week 10, when he sustained multiple broken ribs and a punctured lung. The Saints host the Kansas City Chiefs in a huge Sunday showdown. Green Bay and New Orleans are 10-3 and tied atop the NFC. Green Bay has the tiebreaker and is the slight betting favorite to reach the Super Bowl. (See video.)

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Jace Sternberger (concussion).

Limited: OLB Rashan Gary (hip), CB Kevin King (Achilles/groin), WR Allen Lazard (core), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), G Lucas Patrick (toe), OLB Randy Ramsey (neck), P JK Scott (quad), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle/thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), CB Chandon Sullivan (hip), WR Malik Taylor (hamstring), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee/hand), S Darnell Savage (groin), G Simon Stepaniak (knee).

Panthers Injury Report

DNP: LT Russell Okung (calf), RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh), S Kenny Robinson (illness).

Limited: S Tre Boston (hamstring), G Dennis Daley (concussion), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), OT Greg Little (ankle), WR D.J. Moore (not injury related).

Full: DT Derrick Brown (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), DE Efe Obada (knee), CB Troy Pride (ankle), TE Ian Thomas (abdomen).