Packers Playoff Bye Week Injury Report: Mercilus Returns

GREEN BAY, Wis. – So much for Whitney Mercilus’ torn biceps being a season-ending injury.

The veteran outside linebacker, who created consistent pressure during his four games with the Packers, returned to the practice field on Thursday, almost exactly two months after going down while trying to sack Seattle’s Russell Wilson on Nov. 14.

While the coaches have been hoping to get Za’Darius Smith back for weeks, the potential return of Mercilus was a possibility defensive coordinator Joe Barry learned of earlier this week from head trainer Bryan Engel.

“You talk about a pro and an incredible leader, just an incredible guy,” Barry said after Thursday’s padded practice. “He’s been saying since the night that he got hurt, he’s like, ‘I’m going to be back. I’m coming back. I promise you, I’m coming back.’ He’s worked his tail off to get to where he’s at. I was completely surprised that it was as early as today. It was great to have him out there.”

Suddenly, Green Bay’s outside linebacker depth chart has the potential to go from weak to incredibly strong. With Za’Darius Smith, Mercilus, Chauncey Rivers and Randy Ramsey on injured reserve, the young tandem of Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai provided the depth behind top-notch starters Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.

Now, with the playoffs on the horizon, the Packers could have Za’Darius Smith and Mercilus in support of Preston Smith and Gary next weekend.

“He’s a great presence in our locker room,” defensive tackle Dean Lowry said. “Since he’s been hurt, he’s been here every single day, he’s coaching up the young guys. Just a humble dude, a guy that’s really impressive. You look at his career and the amount of sacks he’s had, and he’s played with some great players, too, so he definitely adds just a nice element to our team and to our locker room.”

Za’Darius Smith (back), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Billy Turner (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow) and receiver Randall Cobb (core) – all of whom were sidelined by injuries for the finale at Detroit – practiced. Defensive tackle Kingsley Keke, who missed the Lions game due to illness, returned.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan (knee) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back), both of whom dropped out of the Detroit game, did not practice.

Because the Packers are on their playoff bye, they did not have to release an official injury report.

In six games before he was released by Houston, Mercilus had five pressures in 110 pass-rushing opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus. In four games with Green Bay, he had 10 pressures in 80 pass-rushing opportunities. At the time, he was second on the team in pass-rush win rate, according to PFF.

“The thing I like about Whitney, obviously, the experience in the league, his leadership,” position coach Mike Smith said the week before Mercilus’ injury. “He’s just a great influence to have in the room. What he brings when he’s out there, I’m happy. I was telling Gutey and those guys the other day, I think all the time I’ve been in the league, this is one of my favorites we’ve brought into the building at all the places I’ve been just because of who he is and what he brings to the table. So, I’m very lucky and very blessed to have him in our room.”

The 31-year-old has 58 career sacks. He had 12 with Houston in 2015 but only 15.5 in 45 games with Houston from 2017 through 2019. Coming to Green Bay was a new lease on life for the 2012 first-round pick who was stuck in a rebuilding situation.

“It’s not even about the money at this point. It’s more so trying to get a championship,” Mercilus said after his first practice with the team. “For guys like me on the back half of their career, the best option I thought was coming here with the winning mentality. I just want to be a dog and add to that.”