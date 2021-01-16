NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Packers-Rams Inactives: Kupp Out for Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams will be without their top receiver for Saturday's playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, the team’s leader in receptions and yards, is inactive for Saturday’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

Kupp was questionable with a knee injury sustained late in the wild-card victory over Seattle and was deemed a game-time decision.

Kupp led the Rams with 92 receptions for 974 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games after tallying 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019. It’s a huge loss. Now, Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine can put All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander on Robert Woods. Woods had 90 receptions – his third consecutive season with at least 86 catches – for 936 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns.

In the 2018 matchup at the Rams when Alexander was a rookie, he posted a career-high five passes defensed and gave up four catches.

There were no surprises on the inactives list for Green Bay. Defensive tackle Kingsley Keke, who was doubtful with a concussion, is out. The others: quarterback Jordan Love, cornerbacks Ka’dar Hollman and Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin and tight end Jace Sternberger. Of note, Hollman and Jackson are out and KeiVarae Russell, who was elevated from the practice squad on Friday, is active in their place.

Also elevated on Friday was defensive lineman Brian Price, who will take Keke’s place on the gameday roster.

The Rams will be without two starters. Left guard David Edwards, a former standout at Wisconsin, was a fifth-round pick in 2019. He has 24 career starts.

The Big Matchups

– No. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense: Who has advantage in playoff history?

On the sideline, it’s good friends Matt LaFleur vs. Sean McVay.

A longtime NFL defensive backs coach broke down Adams vs. Ramsey. Ramsey has been kryptonite some great receivers down the stretch.

– Can the Packers stop Donald from wrecking the game plan? “You can’t put a corner speed on a 295-pound man and say he’s normal. He can do just about anything when he wants,” Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said.

– For all the talk about the Packers’ offense vs. the Rams’ defense, the other side of the ball might tell the tale.

Both special teams stink.

