Packers-Ravens Final Injury Report: Clark Likely Out; Jackson Questionable

Neither starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers nor Lamar Jackson, practiced this week. Rodgers is good to go for Sunday, though.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Even with revised COVID protocols, Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark likely won’t be cleared in time to return for Sunday’s game at the Baltimore Ravens.

“I wouldn’t anticipate that but, shoot, we'll take it a day at a time and see where we’re at,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “But that’s not something I’m anticipating.”

LaFleur said no other players have tested positive for COVID, a big deal as the COVID crisis grips the NFL and forced some schedule changes.

“Things obviously, as we’ve seen, things can change in a hurry. So, we’ll never take that for granted,” he said.

Without Clark, the Packers will lean on a defensive front that will include veterans Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke and Tyler Lancaster plus rookie fifth-round pick TJ Slaton to face an attack that ranks third in rushing yards per game and sixth in rushing yards per carry.

Of course, a big part of that juggernaut rushing offense is the scrambling skill of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 MVP didn’t practice all week and is questionable. Perhaps Ravens coach John Harbaugh is using some gamesmanship to keep the Packers on their toes, but Jackson will be a game-time decision.

“I’d say he has a chance,” Harbaugh said on Friday. “It’s just one of those things where it's an ankle sprain where if he starts feeling good … We’ll check him out pregame and he's in all the preparations and all that. We'll see where we're at. But, if not, we've got Tyler (Huntley) and he'll be ready to go also.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice this week, either, but he will be in the starting lineup. He led the walk-through on Friday but that is it.

“We don’t have any concerns,” LaFleur said. “you’d love to have him get those live reps just for the timing purposes. But again, is it what it is. We’ll make the best of it and there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be ready to go.”

The Packers enter the week ranked eighth in points allowed but 23rd in rushing yards allowed per carry. Now they’ll have to face the Ravens without their best player. While Jackson leads the team with 767 rushing yards and is well on his way to an unprecedented third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, Huntley actually has a slight edge in yards per attempt (5.9 to 5.8). So, whoever lines up at quarterback for Baltimore will pose a test.

“It starts up front,” Lowry said. “This team runs the ball very well. They’re a very physical team – that’s what they pride themselves on – so it’s a big challenge for us. And we think we have a deep room with myself and Keke and Tyler and T.J. and so on, so it’s a challenge but also a big opportunity to show everyone what we can do without probably our best player.”

For Green Bay, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who restarted his comeback from last year’s torn ACL this week by practicing all three days, is out.

In fact, aside from Jackson, the trenches are the place to watch. The Packers will be without Bakhtiari and right tackle Billy Turner. The Ravens listed left guard Ben Powers as out and right tackle Tyre Phillips and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva as questionable. Villanueva (full) and Phillips (limited) practiced on Friday for the first time this week. Standout defensive tackle Calais Campbell didn’t practice this week and is doubtful.

Packers Injury Report

Out: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Billy Turner (knee), TE Dominique Dafney (ankle).

Doubtful: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion).

Questionable: WR Malik Taylor (abdomen), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back).

Note: Because Kenny Clark is not on the roster, he is not on the injury report. Same for CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), who practiced for a second consecutive week, and OLB Za'Darius Smith (back), who has not returned to practice.

Ravens Injury Report

Out: LG Ben Powers (foot).

Doubtful: DT Calais Campbell (thigh).

Questionable: TE Nick Boyle (knee), WR Marquise Brown (illness), QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), RT Tyre Phillips (illness), FB Patrick Ricard (back/knee), LT Alejandro Villanueva (knee), CB Chris Westry (knee).

