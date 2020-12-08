NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Packers Sign Safety Henry Black from Practice Squad

To fill Black’s spot on the practice squad and to add a center with Corey Linsley on injured reserve, the team signed the well-traveled Anthony Fabiano.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed undrafted rookie safety Henry Black to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Elevated from the practice squad for four consecutive games spanning the Houston through Jacksonville contests, Black is fifth on the team with four tackles on special teams. On defense, he has three tackles and one forced fumble.

He will add depth with Raven Greene suffering a shoulder injury against the Eagles on Sunday.

At Baylor, “Jackpot” was given a prestigious single-digit number before a senior season in which he registered 62 tackles and one interception.

RELATED: Packers will be adding TE Isaac Nauta

“It was a blessing to be recognized by my teammates and coaches,” Black told Packer Central. “You’ve got to be tough. You’ve got to be one of the toughest players on the team. That means coming to work every day, holding people accountable and being a leader. It’s about being a tough, competitive football player.”

Fabiano (6-4, 302) was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Harvard in 2016. He has played in nine games, but none since 2017, with two starts.

When Fabiano failed to make the Ravens’ roster out of training camp as a rookie, he was signed to Cleveland’s practice squad. He was promoted for the final month of the season and made his first career start.

In 2017, he failed to make the Browns’ roster and served stints on the practice squads of Washington, the Giants and the Patriots before landing in Indianapolis. As was the case in 2016, Fabiano was promoted for the final month of the season and started one game.

In 2018, he failed to make the Browns’ roster. He spent stints on the practice squads of Philadelphia in 2018 and Tampa Bay in 2019. He failed to make the Buccaneers’ roster this summer.

He worked out for the Packers last week.

