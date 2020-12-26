Packers-Titans Injury Report: Dillon’s Time Arrives

Steady backup Jamaal Williams didn't practice all week and is doubtful with an injured quad.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Early in the season, coach Matt LaFleur wanted to get rookie running back AJ Dillon more involved in the offense.

Then, COVID struck, sidelining the second-round pick for more than a month.

After not playing at all on offense in his return at Detroit and getting one carry last week against Carolina, it might be Dillon time on Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans.

While star starter Aaron Jones downplayed the toe injury that landed him on the injury report, backup Jamaal Williams is doubtful with the quad injury sustained during last week’s victory over Carolina.

“AJ’s had a great week of practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday. “You can tell he’s got his wind back.”

Dillon’s one carry last week went for 18 yards. It was his first carry since Nov. 1 against Minnesota and the longest of only 24 as a rookie.

How much playing time could he get? While Jones’ playing time figures to go up, Williams has averaged 29.0 snaps per game. That includes 27.0 per week with Jones back in the lineup after missing two games with a midseason calf injury.

“I think we were all wondering when he was going to come back and was a little startled a couple of weeks ago when he got back on the practice field,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Just didn’t expect it but it was fun to see him back out there. I think he got himself into shape. He had a nice run in the game on his one opportunity.”

Jones was limited at practice all week but not given an injury designation.

“I pretty much just got caught up under me in the game,” he said after Thursday’s practice. “I was already taking off, just running and I got jumped on from behind. But my toe is doing good. Feel good in practice, so I’m feeling good. I’m ready to go.”

Safety Will Redmond and tight end Jace Sternberger are out with concussions.

For the Titans, outside linebacker Derick Roberson is out with an injured hamstring. He doesn’t have any sacks but has provided some pressure for the NFL’s worst pass rush.

Veteran Brooks Reed, who has been on the practice squad for a month, could get the call. A second-round pick in 2011, he has 22.5 career sacks. His career high of six came as a rookie with Houston and he added four with Atlanta in 2017.

“That's just kind of where we're at,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “We're in a season when things come up and guys have to be ready to go, whether they're on the practice squad or recently joined us to learn what the system is and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Packers Injury Report

Out: S Will Redmond (concussion), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion).

Doubtful: G Simon Stepaniak (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (quad).

Titans Injury Report

Out: OLB Derick Roberson (hamstring).