Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Crosby for Week 1?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers worked out four kickers this week but those tryouts had nothing to do with Mason Crosby’s availability for Week 1.

The 16-year kicker remains on the physically unable to perform list following offseason knee surgery but says he’s on track to be in the lineup for the opener at the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m hitting all the marks,” Crosby said after Tuesday’s practice. “As of right now, this is six weeks out [from surgery] so that was kind of the goal was to be progressing and kicking more at this point. I hit a set inside today and felt really good. I’m just going to keep building off of that. The goal is obviously to be full-go and ready to go by Week 1.”

Since being drafted in 2007, Crosby has played in 241 consecutive games. Obviously, being a kicker is different than being a running back, but that’s the longest active streak, regardless of position, by 80 games.

Crosby enters the season ranked 14th in NFL history with 1,806 points and 17th all-time with 370 field goals. He’s three field goals behind Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud, who spent four seasons with the Packers, for 16th all-time. He’s also 13 behind Nick Lowery for 15th, 16 behind David Akers for 14th and 22 behind Stephen Gostkowski for 13th. If, for the fourth time in his career, he makes 30 field goals, he would become the 12th kicker in NFL history with 400.

While Crosby has had a great career, he did not have a good season in 2021. Due in part to an avalanche of problems ranging from an end-of-camp swap of holders to a midseason change of snappers to continual issues with protection, Crosby missed nine field-goal attempts last season. He missed two in 2019 and zero in 2020.

With his 38th birthday just 11 days away, Crosby is looking forward to getting healthy and rebounding under the direction of new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

“It’s always good to have a shift in mind-set,” Crosby said. “You do something long enough, I think he’s done a good job of continuing to have conversations about what we’re trying to accomplish this year and expectations. I’m very appreciative of that open and honest communication. We’re trying to build something really special on the we-fense side of the ball. I want to be a big part of that, so that communication has been really solid. He’s just a super-confident human being that knows exactly what he wants. I definitely like that. There’s just no guessing where you stand with Rich. That’s been real positive.”

Since being signed to replace struggling Gabe Brkic, Ramiz Ahmed has been sensational. He’s 23-of-25 on field goals at practice and made all four kicks against the Saints on Thursday. His strong play might be why the Packers are working out kickers, just in case Ahmed signs elsewhere after final cuts and the team wants a new backup on the practice squad.

Meanwhile, after two consecutive days of practice, left tackle David Bakhtiari was given a scheduled day off. Right tackle Elgton Jenkins, who also is coming back from a torn ACL, practiced again but remains limited to individual drills.

“I think he’s done a nice job,” coach Matt LaFleur said, “and he’s champing at the bit to get out there with some of the team reps and whatnot. We’ll see where we’re at after this week.”

Packers Tuesday Injury Report

New injuries: CB Rico Gafford (ankle), LT David Bakhtiari (rest/knee), TE Sal Cannella (knee).

Returned from injury: TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Released: WR Danny Davis (ankle), S Vernon Scott (shoulder).

Old injuries: S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), S Darnell Savage (hamstring), DT Akial Byers (ankle).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee).