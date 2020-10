GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the first round of the NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up in the first round to select quarterback Jordan Love.

Grabbing Love could solidify the Packers’ long-term status as championship contenders but he was of no help on Sunday as the Packers were crushed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The player who might have made a difference wasn’t a receiver as much as it was linebacker Patrick Queen.