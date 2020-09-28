SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Four Downs: Defenseless Packers?

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 1983 edition of the Packers epitomized that era in franchise history. Green Bay, which entered the season with the fifth-best Super Bowl odds, finished fifth in the 28-team league in scoring with 26.8 points per game. However, it finished only 8-8 as it allowed 27.4 points per game. That ranked 26th in the NFL. The total of 439 points allowed stands as the worst in franchise history.

Through three games, the 2020 edition of the Packers is on pace to allow 453 points.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Live From 1265+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Stop Saints, Improve to 3-0

Two big stops by the defense and three touchdowns by Aaron Rodgers gave the Packers a big win at New Orleans in a heavyweight showdown.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

New Faces, New Ways Provide Same Results for Packers’ Offense

Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Marquez Valdes-Scantling combined for 91 yards. It didn't matter.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Slow? Lazard Speeds Through Saints’ Secondary

“I think I’m going to be able to get more respect in my vertical game considering that I’m slow,” Allen Lazard said after helping the Packers beat the Saints.

Bill Huber

One Day to Kickoff: One Big Packers vs. Saints Preview

Dynasties that never started, opposite approaches to the cap, strength vs. strength, familiar faces and much, much more in our deep look at Sunday night's Packers-Saints showdown.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

The Green Bay Packers improved to 3-0 by beating the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sunday night. Here was our running coverage of the game.

Bill Huber

How to Watch: Packers at Saints

The Green Bay Packers (2-0) will face the New Orleans Saints (1-1) in a big NFC game on Sunday night. Here's what you need to know, including our prediction.

Bill Huber

Adams, Clark Inactive vs. Saints

Without Davante Adams, two of the NFL’s best receivers are officially out for this big game.

Bill Huber

With Adams Doubtful, Packers Promote Shepherd

Darrius Shepherd and John Lovett were promoted to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

After Missing Three Seasons, Packers Add Winn to Roster

Veteran defensive lineman Billy Winn hasn't played since the 2016 finale due to major injuries.

Bill Huber

When Locked In, Packers’ Defense Has Delivered

It's an interesting statistical story contrasting the five consecutive touchdown drives with the rest of the defense's performance.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber