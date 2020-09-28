Four Downs: Defenseless Packers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 1983 edition of the Packers epitomized that era in franchise history. Green Bay, which entered the season with the fifth-best Super Bowl odds, finished fifth in the 28-team league in scoring with 26.8 points per game. However, it finished only 8-8 as it allowed 27.4 points per game. That ranked 26th in the NFL. The total of 439 points allowed stands as the worst in franchise history.

Through three games, the 2020 edition of the Packers is on pace to allow 453 points.