SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Packers High-Fives: Rookies Most Likely to Contribute

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Ready or not, the Green Bay Packers will kick off their 102nd season on Sept. 13 at the Minnesota Vikings.

And, really, who’s going to be fully ready? With no offseason practices, an abbreviated training camp and no preseason games, profound challenges await general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur. “I think you’re running on faith a little bit,” Gutekunst said in regard to Saturday’s roster cut from 80 players to 53.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Live From 1265+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers High-Fives: Players You’ll Be Talking About

You know the stars. These players might be considered stars by the end of this season.

Bill Huber

Catching Up with Love and NFL’s First-Round Quarterbacks

The Green Bay Packers were one of four teams to draft a quarterback in the first round. The situations for their rookie seasons couldn’t be more different.

Bill Huber

Maybe the MVS Hype Is Real This Time

While Marquez Valdes-Scantling hasn’t had a lot of big catches, he’s consistently strung together one solid day after another.

Bill Huber

Injuries Could Render Verdicts on Offensive Line

If Billy Turner isn’t ready for the opener, coach Matt LaFleur’s decisions at right guard and right tackle might be made.

Bill Huber

Introspective Rodgers Not Surprised About Strong Camp

Aaron Rodgers, seemingly as comfortable in Year 2 in Matt LaFleur’s offense as he is with his unsettled future, has been in especially good spirits during training camp. Here's why.

Bill Huber

Packers High-Fives: Positive Developments

Beyond his accuracy, here's why Aaron Rodgers' scrimmage performance was so noteworthy. Plus, four more positives from training camp.

Bill Huber

Report: Rookie LB Martin Out Following Knee Surgery

Martin, a Minnesota native who starred at the University of Minnesota, had put himself squarely in the mix to start alongside Christian Kirksey vs. the Vikings.

Bill Huber

Packers High-Fives: Disappointing Developments

Right tackle remains up for grabs, injured players remain injured and some early draft picks maybe aren't developing.

Bill Huber

The 53-Man Packers Roster Projection

Never in NFL history has a roster been picked with so little information as the ones Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and his colleagues around the league will have to select by Saturday afternoon.

Bill Huber

Life on the Bubble

For the players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster bubble, years of hard work will be met with the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat on Saturday.

Bill Huber