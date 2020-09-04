Packers High-Fives: Rookies Most Likely to Contribute

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Ready or not, the Green Bay Packers will kick off their 102nd season on Sept. 13 at the Minnesota Vikings.

And, really, who’s going to be fully ready? With no offseason practices, an abbreviated training camp and no preseason games, profound challenges await general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur. “I think you’re running on faith a little bit,” Gutekunst said in regard to Saturday’s roster cut from 80 players to 53.