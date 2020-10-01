SI.com
Taking Deeper Look at Missed Tackles

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – By our unofficial count, the Green Bay Packers missed 10 tackles against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Pro Football Focus counted eight.

“Oh, we had more than that. We had 13 at a minimum,” coach Matt LaFleur corrected on Monday. “There were a couple others where they don’t get credited for missed tackles, but we had some guys that took some bad angles that weren’t in position to make a tackle. So,there were definitely some concerns there, no doubt about it.”

