Three Days to Kickoff: 3 Reasons to Worry vs. Detroit Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are six-point favorites for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, according to FanDuel. Despite being sizable favorites against a team it’s beaten 100 times in series history, there are areas of concern against a team that Packers coach Matt LaFleur won’t let his players take lightly.

“The fact that they were winning for literally 120 minutes out of 120 minutes, it was pretty much a miracle that we were able to take both those games,” LaFleur said.