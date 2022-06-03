100 Days Until Kickoff: Six Reasons Why Packers Will Fall Short Again

The Green Bay Packers once again will field a championship-caliber roster. But there are several reasons why they will be locked out of the Super Bowl for a 12th consecutive season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2022 NFL season in exactly 100 days.

As has been the case for most of the last three decades, they will enter the season on the short list of legitimate Super Bowl contenders. At SI Sportsbook, only three teams have shorter odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Aaron Rodgers, the two-time defending MVP, is the main reason to be bullish. But he’s not the only reason.

Coach Matt LaFleur is the only coach in NFL history to lead his team to three consecutive seasons of 13-plus wins. With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, the running backs are elite. With a healthy Jaire Alexander and the addition of first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, the defense should be powerful. Led by esteemed coordinator Rich Bisaccia, the special teams can’t possibly be worse.

Still, there are some real reasons for concern.