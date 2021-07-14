14 Days Until Training Camp: Roster Projection

Made it (3): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert

Didn’t make it (2): Jake Dolegala, Blake Bortles

Why: I’ve thought all along Rodgers would come back. It’s more of a hunch than anything but, one, Rodgers cares about his legacy and, two, he cares about Davante Adams, who is entering his final season under contract. If Rodgers returns, there’s little use for Bortles on the roster. If Rodgers doesn’t return, Bortles would bring a veteran set of eyes for Love. Either way, Benkert showed enough during limited offseason reps to merit a longer look.