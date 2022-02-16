2022 NFL Draft Order Set; History of Packers’ No. 28 Position

Four Pro Football Hall of Famers have been selected 28th, including one by the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The final two spots in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft were solidified when the Los Angeles Rams knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s Super Bowl. The Rams happily will give the Detroit Lions the last pick of the first round as part of the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Green Bay Packers will pick 28th, the byproduct of having the best record among the teams that lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. Green Bay has picked 28th twice in the Super Bowl era. It landed Nick Perry in 2012 and Ezra Johnson in 1977.

Here is the draft order. Below that is the last decade of No. 28 picks as well as the four Pro Football Hall of Famers.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

2. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

3. Houston Texans (4-13)

4. New York Jets (4-13)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

7. New York Giants (via 6-11 Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Denver Broncos (7-10)

10. New York Jets (via 7-10 Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders (7-10)

12. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

13. Cleveland Browns (8-9)

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via 9-8 Miami Dolphins)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via 9-8 Colts)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

18. New Orleans Saints (9-8)

19. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, Wild Card loser)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1, Wild Card loser)

21. New England Patriots (10-7, Wild Card loser)

22. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7, Wild Card loser)

23. Arizona Cardinals (11-6, Wild Card loser)

24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5, Wild Card loser)

25. Buffalo Bills (11-6, divisional-round loser)

26. Tennessee Titans (12-5, divisional-round loser)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4, divisional-round loser)

28. Green Bay Packers (13-4, divisional-round loser)

29. Miami Dolphins (via 10-7 49ers, NFC Championship Game loser)

30. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5, AFC Championship Game loser)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7, Super Bowl loser)

32. Detroit Lions (via 12-5 Rams, Super Bowl winner)