2022 NFL Draft Order Set; History of Packers’ No. 28 Position
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The final two spots in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft were solidified when the Los Angeles Rams knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s Super Bowl. The Rams happily will give the Detroit Lions the last pick of the first round as part of the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The Green Bay Packers will pick 28th, the byproduct of having the best record among the teams that lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. Green Bay has picked 28th twice in the Super Bowl era. It landed Nick Perry in 2012 and Ezra Johnson in 1977.
Here is the draft order. Below that is the last decade of No. 28 picks as well as the four Pro Football Hall of Famers.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)
2. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)
3. Houston Texans (4-13)
4. New York Jets (4-13)
5. New York Giants (4-13)
6. Carolina Panthers (5-12)
7. New York Giants (via 6-11 Bears)
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
9. Denver Broncos (7-10)
10. New York Jets (via 7-10 Seahawks)
11. Washington Commanders (7-10)
12. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
13. Cleveland Browns (8-9)
14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
Why Was Team’s Plan to Keep Rodgers Leaked?
The Green Bay Packers are willing to make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL and go all-in personnel-wise. What was the point in making those details public?
Packers 2021 Redraft: Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah McDuffie
It’s always easy to make draft picks nine months after the fact. So, did the Green Bay Packers make the right call with linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round?
Bengals Have Some Packers Flavor for Super Bowl
Mike Daniels and Clark Harris will be playing in their first Super Bowl when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via 9-8 Miami Dolphins)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via 9-8 Colts)
17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
18. New Orleans Saints (9-8)
19. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, Wild Card loser)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1, Wild Card loser)
21. New England Patriots (10-7, Wild Card loser)
22. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7, Wild Card loser)
23. Arizona Cardinals (11-6, Wild Card loser)
24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5, Wild Card loser)
25. Buffalo Bills (11-6, divisional-round loser)
26. Tennessee Titans (12-5, divisional-round loser)
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4, divisional-round loser)
28. Green Bay Packers (13-4, divisional-round loser)
29. Miami Dolphins (via 10-7 49ers, NFC Championship Game loser)
30. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5, AFC Championship Game loser)
31. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7, Super Bowl loser)
32. Detroit Lions (via 12-5 Rams, Super Bowl winner)
History of Pick No. 28 of NFL Draft
2021: Payton Turner, DE, Saints
Played in five games before going on injured reserve. Even when he was healthy, he was only a part-time player. He had one sack.
2020: Patrick Queen, LB, Ravens
Has started all 33 games in his two seasons with 204 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed. He’s been OK but not as good as the numbers might suggest.
2019: Jerry Tillery, DT, Chargers
Has started 26 games the past two seasons and had a career-high 4.5 sacks this year. Overall, he’s been a disappointment, especially as a run defender.
2018: Terrell Edmunds, S, Steelers
Has started 60 of a possible 65 games, including all 17 this season. In four seasons, he has five interceptions and zero forced fumbles. The Steelers didn’t pick up his fifth-year option.
2017: Taco Charlton, DE, Cowboys
Didn’t even make it to Year 3 in Dallas. A big-time pass rusher at Michigan, he has 11.5 sacks in five seasons. He had a half-sack in 11 games this season for Pittsburgh.
2016: Joshua Garnett, G, 49ers
Started 11 games as a rookie but none thereafter due to a knee injury in 2017 and toe and thumb injuries in 2017. He retired at midseason in 2020 while with Washington.
2015: Laken Tomlinson, G, Lions
Finally, a quality player taken at No. 28. He’s been a starter for all seven seasons. At the end of camp in 2017, the Lions traded him to the 49ers for merely a fifth-round pick. He has become a high-quality starter.
2014: Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina
In five seasons, Benjamin caught 209 passes. Nine of his 20 career touchdowns came as a rookie. He last played in 2018, though he spent this past offseason with the Giants as a tight end.
2013: Sylvester Williams, DT, Broncos
His career started with four seasons in Denver and ended with a return to Denver in 2020. He started 63 games, including 55 from 2014 through 2017, but had only 5.5 sacks.
2012: Nick Perry, OLB, Packers
Injuries sabotaged his career. He had only 12.5 sacks during his four seasons before a breakout 11-sack season in 2016. Great timing. He turned that into a five-year, $60 million contract, then collected eight sacks in 20 games the next two seasons and was out of the league.
2011: Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
You have to go back this far to find a Pro Bowler – a three-time Pro Bowler at that. Ingram had 1,000-yard seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2019. He returned to New Orleans for another tour of duty this season. In 11 seasons, he’s tallied 7,878 rushing yards, 9,935 total yards and 74 total touchdowns.
Hall of Fame: LB Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay, 1995
Brooks played 14 NFL seasons and started all 16 games in each of the final 13. For his career, he had 25 interceptions, 24 forced fumbles and 12 consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles. Three times, he paced the league in solo stops.
Hall of Fame: CB Darrell Green, Washington, 1983
One of the fastest players in NFL history, Green played 20 seasons and recorded a franchise-record 54 interceptions. He scored eight defensive touchdowns and averaged 12.0 yards per punt return.
Hall of Fame: WR Paul Warfield, Buffalo, 1964
This comes with an asterisk. Warfield was drafted 28th by Buffalo in the AFL Draft but 11th by Cleveland in the NFL Draft. Playing for the Browns and Dolphins, Warfield caught 427 passes for 8,565 yards and 85 touchdowns. His career average of 20.1 yards per reception ranks fourth in NFL history.
Hall of Fame: DB Bobby Dillon, Green Bay, 1952
Dillon was one of the NFL’s premier ballhawks despite having lost an eye during a childhood accident. His 52 career interceptions ranked No. 2 in NFL history at the time of his retirement and he's still No. 1 in Packers history.