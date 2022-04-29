Green Bay Packers Draft: Tracking the Receivers

The first receivers are off the board, with Drake London to Atlanta, Garrett Wilson to the Jets and Chris Olave to the Saints.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a dire need at receiver. Who will be left when they’re on the clock?

As expected, the Atlanta Falcons were the first team to take a receiver, grabbing USC’s Drake London at No. 8 on Thursday night.

The New York Jets weren’t far behind, snaring Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson at No. 10. On their heels, the New Orleans Saints sent third- and fourth-round picks to Washington move up from No. 16 to No. 11 to get Ohio State’s Chris Olave.

With three receivers off the board, a run at the position is under way. Will Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst trade up to join the party before the cupboard of top prospects has been wiped out?

The only thing that could stop London was a broken ankle. In eight games, he caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards (12.3 average) and seven touchdowns. He was the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Year even while missing the final four games with an injury that prevented him from testing before the draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, he had eight drops (8.3 percent), averaged 5.2 yards after the catch and had 15 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. His contested-catch rate was 67.8 percent on the strength of a national-best 19 contested catches. According to Sports Info Solutions, he averaged 23 missed tackles per 100 touches, No. 10 in the draft class, and was 29th with 8.9 yards per target.

London will instantly upgrade the worst receiver corps in the NFL, a unit thrown for a loss when Calvin Ridley was suspended for the season for gambling.

At 6-foot-3 7/8, London is built like a basketball player, and for good reason. He dominated in football and basketball to such an extent that he played both sports at USC as a freshman before giving up hoops to focus on football.

“It feels like a part of me has left. That was my first love,” London told The Orange County Register. “I never really told anybody that, but [basketball] was my first love. That was the first ball that I picked up, the first sport that I started playing.” He added, “Football had more pros, basketball had a little bit more cons so I just had to go with the golden egg that was right in front of me.”

Wilson was a first-team All-American in 2021 following a season of 70 receptions for 1,058 yards (15.1 average) and 12 touchdowns. In three years, he scored 23 times.

According to PFF, he had six drops (7.9 percent), averaged 6.0 YAC and had nine receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. His contested-catch rate was 61.5 percent. He averaged 29 missed tackles per 100 touches, third-best out of 45 receivers in the draft class ranked by Sports Info Solutions, and was ninth with 10.4 yards per target.

Olave was a big-time performer for each of his final three seasons. As a senior, he caught 65 passes for 936 yards (14.4 average) and 13 touchdowns to earn first-team All-American. That gave him a four-year total of 176 receptions for 2,711 yards (15.4 average) and 35 touchdowns.

According to PFF, he had five drops (7.1 percent), averaged 4.2 YAC and had 10 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. His contested-catch rate was an excellent 62.5 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, he averaged five missed tackles per 100 touches, No. 43 (tied for last) in the draft class, and was 24th with 9.2 yards per target.

The drafted started with five consecutive picks on defensive players, followed by two offensive tackles.