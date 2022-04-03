NFL Draft Big Board Shows Possibilities for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Highlighted by the 22nd and 28th selections of the first round, the Green Bay Packers own four of the top 59 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Big Board at The 33rd Team shows how talent could meet need.

After trading Davante Adams, losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling and releasing Za’Darius Smith and Billy Turner, the Packers enter the draft with receiver, outside linebacker and offensive tackle as their biggest needs. Of the top 61 players on The 33rd Team’s Big Board, almost half of them – 28 – play those three positions.

It’s either a bit of incredible good fortune for general manager Brian Gutekunst or, more likely, excellent strategizing.

Whatever the case, the Packers should be able to knock out their needs without forcing the issue by reaching for a lesser player or panicking and trading up to get the last man with a first-round grade at their position.

Those 28 players:

Offensive Tackle (9): Alabama’s Evan Neal, North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu, Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning, Ohio State’s Thayer Munford, Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere, Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele, Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann.

Receiver (10): Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, USC’s Drake London, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Purdue’s David Bell, Alabama’s John Metchie, Georgia’s George Pickens, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson

Edge (9): Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Purdue’s George Karlaftis, Michigan’s David Ojabo, Georgia’s Travon Walker, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson, San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas, USC’s Drake Jackson.

Speaking before the Scouting Combine, Gutekunst discussed how need factors into evaluations.

“I’ve always felt your needs subconsciously kind of factor in. The way we’ve always done it, the way Ron (Wolf) and Ted (Thompson) always taught us, is we’re scouting for our football team, not the league in general. We’re scouting for our football team. If you have some needs or maybe some weaknesses on your football team, as you’re looking at players, you’re looking at how they fit into our football team. So, naturally, you’ll probably evaluate those guys a little higher.

“As we get closer in April, we start strategizing with the draft: where it’s strong, where it’s not, where you maybe need to move to to accomplish what we want to try to accomplish in the draft. Ted would always warn against even that. You’ve got to let it come to you because, if you’re trying to move around to accomplish goals in the draft, sometimes you can bypass really, really good players.”

Based on the strengths of this year’s draft, Gutekunst should be able to sit back and find players in which talent and need intersect.