33rd Team’s Reasons for Optimism, Pessimism

The Green Bay Packers are coming off three consecutive 13-win seasons but also three consecutive playoff disappointments. Can they finally get over the hump?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s May. Every team is entering its offseason practices with the highest of hopes. After all, if the Cincinnati Bengals can go from three consecutive last-place finishes in the AFC North to the Super Bowl, then every team should be thinking big.

The 33rd Team, the site founded by former NFL executives Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner, came up with one reason for optimism for every team. For the Green Bay Packers, there are some obvious reasons to not just be thinking big but expecting big.

Aaron Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons.

Few teams can match the backfield duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

The defense finished last season on a powerful note and could be even better this season with the return of Jaire Alexander and the addition of first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt.

The special teams should be better because, well, it would be impossible to be worse.

The 33rd Team went beyond the obvious and pointed to the potential of the new-look receiver corps.

“It will take some time for Green Bay to adjust to not having Davante Adams anymore; however, Green Bay brought in two receivers who can immediately help to stretch the field for Aaron Rodgers,” the authors stated. “Christian Watson from North Dakota State looked every part of his 4.36 40-yard dash on film during his tenure at NDSU while Romeo Doubs was able to be a deep threat in the offense for Nevada during his time there. Either way, these two players will help to give Rodgers two effective deep threats in the passing game, helping to somewhat mask the loss of Adams.”

On the other hand, there are some obvious reasons to be pessimistic after three consecutive 13-win seasons turned into three consecutive playoff disappointments. Click here for The 33rd Team’s breakdown.