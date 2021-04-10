Rodgers’ First Week of ‘Jeopardy’ Results in $117,725 Donation

While Week 1 for Rodgers has been a hit for the North Valley Community Foundation, has it been a hit enough among the public for Rodgers to live his dream?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ first week as the guest host of Jeopardy! has been a rousing success from one key perspective.

Each day for each guest host, the show is matching the amount of money earned by the winner, plus $2,000 for the runner-up and $1,000 for the third-place finisher, to a cause of the host’s choice. Halfway through his 10-episode run as host of the iconic television trivia show, the program has donated $117,725 to the North Valley Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization located in his hometown of Chico, Calif.

Rodgers recently donated $1 million to NVCF’s Aaron Rodgers Small-Business Covid-19 Fund. Eighty businesses received significant help in the first round of funding; Rodgers’ Jeopardy! money will help create a second round of grants.

“(That donation) is an incredible amount of money that's going to go so far and change so many people's lives,” Rodgers said. “People who have lost hope. Businesses that are on the brink of bankruptcy. This cause means a lot to me, and I’m very, very thankful for the money that we raised.”

While Week 1 for Rodgers has been a hit for the North Valley Community Foundation, has it been a hit enough among the public for Rodgers to live his dream?

“I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job,” he recently told The Ringer. “I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me ... 178 days to do ‘Jeopardy!’ So, I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job, for sure.”

The Nielsen ratings will have a role in that decision. While ratings were strong when former champion Ken Jennings was the host, they fell under Katie Couric and fell even further with Dr. Oz at the lectern.

The ratings for Rodgers’ first week aren’t available.

There are other Jeopardy! guest hosts in the pipeline. The show likely won’t announce a permanent host until the new season starts in September, the Deseret News reported.