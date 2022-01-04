Rodgers Nukes the NFC North

Check out Aaron Rodgers' staggering dominance over the Green Bay Packers' NFC North rivals the past two seasons.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are the heavyweights of the NFC North for the third consecutive season.

That would make Aaron Rodgers the equivalent of an in-his-prime Mike Tyson.

As noted by WBAY-TV’s Dave Schroeder and ESPN researcher Doug Clawson, Rodgers has been beyond dominant against NFC North foes.

With the regular season set to close on Sunday at the Detroit Lions, Rodgers has thrown 36 touchdowns vs. zero interceptions during 11 divisional games the past two seasons. His passer rating is 131.8.

Here’s the tale of the tape:

During that same span, the Vikings are 7-4 in division play with its quarterbacks contributing 22 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 109.0 rating. The Chicago Bears are 4-7 with 13 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and an 84.3 rating. The Detroit Lions are 2-9 with 21 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 94.3 rating.

Humorously, Rodgers has more touchdown passes against the NFC North this season (16 in five games) than Chicago’s quarterbacks have the past two seasons (13 in 11 divisional games). Those 16 touchdown passes by Rodgers are more than four teams have for their entire 16-game seasons (Chicago, 15; Giants, 14; Carolina, 12; Jacksonville, 10).

During Matt LaFleur’s three-year run as coach, Green Bay is 15-2 in division games. Rodgers tossed 44 touchdowns vs. three interceptions in those matchups. The other three teams during that span have combined to average 26.7 touchdowns and 13.3 interceptions.

Is it any wonder why the Packers are the three-time reigning NFC North champs?

Green Bay clinched homefield advantage on Sunday night against Minnesota, with Rodgers throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Rodgers’ 56 touchdown passes against the Vikings are the most against Minnesota, snapping a tie with Brett Favre.

“It means I played a lot of games against them,” Rodgers said afterward. “I’ve always enjoyed the rivalries in the North, and they’re all different. I feel like, and I’ve said this before, there’s more animosity between Packer fans and Vikings fans, for whatever reason, so you definitely feel that tension in the rivalry, so to have that stat is cool.”

For his career, Rodgers is 18-5 against Detroit. That includes the 2010 loss at Detroit and the 2018 home loss to Detroit in which he was knocked out early in those game by concussions. Overall, Rodgers has thrown 50 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions, good for a 108.1 rating, vs. Detroit. Only Favre (58 in 35 games) has thrown more touchdowns against the Lions.

Win or lose on Sunday, Green Bay has earned homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Packers are the only team with an undefeated home record. Rodgers tossed 20 touchdowns vs. one interception in those eight games.

After throwing two interceptions in the Week 1 loss to the Saints, Rodgers has thrown 33 touchdowns vs. four interceptions. His touchdown-to-interception ratio of 8.75-to-1 is the eighth-best in NFL history. Rodgers owns six of the best 12 seasons in that category in NFL history.