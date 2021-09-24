September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Fans Love to Hate Brady, Rodgers

Not surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers' MVP quarterback is hated by the home states of his NFC North rivals.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For NFL fans, it’s a love-hate relationship with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Brady is the most-hated player in 36 states, according to BetOnline. The online sportsbook tracked Twitter data for more than a month, analyzing more than 130,000 tweets based on geotags, hashtags and direct keyword associations related to fans’ disdain for NFL players.

On the other hand, from March 1, 2020, through Feb. 28, 2021, Brady’s jersey was the No. 1 seller, according to the NFLPA.

Not surprisingly considering how Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have dominated the NFC North over the years, Rodgers is the most hated player in Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan. He’s also the most-hated player in North Dakota, which is a neighbor of Minnesota.

Rodgers was fifth in jersey sales during the aforementioned 12-month period.

Rodgers, of course, has taken slings and arrows from across the country following a tumultuous offseason. He remains a hot topic of conversation among national pundits, with Pro Football Talk and Yahoo Sports writing negative pieces about Rodgers this week.

“I strongly believe in everybody’s ability to have an opinion and I respect that the fact that they have an opinion and should have an opinion,” Rodgers said. “My issue is a platform given to individuals who only desire to say inflammatory things that are not based in fact. So, partially, I think I would be a little sensitive to people questioning my commitment to this team. I said it from the start, if I wasn’t 100 percent committed to this squad and my team, then I wouldn’t have come back. Now maybe people thought that was some sort of cliché line or obligatory statement, but it was the truth.”

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16670971
Play
News

Packers OT Nijman Put Athletic Gifts Together in Training Camp

Note: This feature was published on Aug. 24 and was updated on Sept. 24 with the possibility Yosh Nijman will start at left tackle for the Week 3 game against San Francisco on Sunday.

1 hour ago
IMG_1142
Play
Injuries

Packers-49ers Injury Report: Jenkins Out Again

For the 49ers, defensive lineman Arik Armstead and running back Elijah Mitchell were out for a second consecutive day.

Sep 23, 2021
Packers_Coach_Matt_LaFleur_on_Penalties-614ccb673cae215649f85983_1_Sep_23_2021_18_48_45_poster
Play
News

LaFleur’s Disdain for Penalties Shows in Stats

“We don’t like penalties. It’s usually a pretty bad deal,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. That thinking is not universal among coaches, though.

Sep 23, 2021

Here is the state-by-state breakdown:

Map Courtesy BetOnline

Map Courtesy BetOnline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 36 states

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown: 6 states

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 4 states

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield: 2 states

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson: 1 state

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston: 1 state

Packers_QB_Aaron_Rodgers_Thoughts_on_Cri-614e49c03cae215649f85d56_1_Sep_24_2021_22_02_20_poster
News

NFL Fans Love to Hate Brady, Rodgers

6 minutes ago
USATSI_16670982
Injuries

Packers-49ers Injury Report: Jenkins Doubtful for Sunday

1 hour ago
USATSI_16670971
News

Packers OT Nijman Put Athletic Gifts Together in Training Camp

1 hour ago
Packers_OLB_Coach_Mike_Smith_on_Rashan_G-614e0f773cae215649f85cd1_1_Sep_24_2021_17_52_58_poster
News

Pressure’s On Packers to Overcome Biggest Mismatch vs. 49ers

3 hours ago
USATSI_16145984
News

King Tackles Tall Order of Slot Coverage

19 hours ago
USATSI_16099409
News

Montgomery Returns After Bout with COVID

21 hours ago
IMG_1142
Injuries

Packers-49ers Injury Report: Jenkins Out Again

Sep 23, 2021
Packers_Coach_Matt_LaFleur_on_Penalties-614ccb673cae215649f85983_1_Sep_23_2021_18_48_45_poster
News

LaFleur’s Disdain for Penalties Shows in Stats

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_13933799
News

Packers at 49ers Insider Perspective

Sep 23, 2021