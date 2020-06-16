Adams Leads Packers in PFF50

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Three members of the Green Bay Packers – none of whom are Aaron Rodgers – made Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 50 players in the NFL.

What is the PFF50?

The PFF50 is a product of evaluating every player on every play of each NFL season to produce PFF's unrivaled database of stats, grades and information. This list is not about how valuable players are, but rather about how good they are, regardless of position. A guard, cornerback, receiver or even a running back has just as good a chance to appear on this list as a quarterback does.

We started from the standpoint of a multiyear look at their grading before making adjustments based on situation, relevant injuries and new circumstances that could change a player's future outlook. Sample size was factored in as well as any suggestion of decline from players reaching the latter stages of their careers.

Davante Adams, who checks in at No. 38, is the highest-rated Packers player.

“There may be no finer route-runner in all of football than Davante Adams,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “When you stack up his PFF grades over the last two seasons, he also compares well to the best receivers in the league and has done that despite missing some time through injury. Just 12.2% of Adams’ targets over the past two seasons have been contested, which is the lowest rate of any receiver who plays predominantly outside, which just goes to show the elite-level separation he consistently generates.”

Left tackle David Bakhtiari was ranked No. 42.

“David Bakhtiari has been the gold standard of pass protection in the NFL at least since Joe Thomas retired,” PFF wrote.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark was ranked No. 44.

“Clark came into the league as something of a one-dimensional run-stuffing nose tackle, but he has developed into arguably the modern-day nose tackle prototype by becoming a fearsome pass-rusher.”

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald tops the list. In the NFC North, three Vikings, one member of the Bears and no Lions made the list.

