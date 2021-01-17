Adams to Ramsey: ‘I’m Not Some of the Dudes You’ve Covered’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A couple days before Saturday’s playoff game, a longtime NFL defensive backs coach equated the individual battle between Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a championship fight.

“These two guys battling at this level? Shoot. With that quarterback? Woo. And with that defense? This is heavyweight stuff,” he said.

True to that theme, there was some pregame bluster between the two combatants. During warmups, Adams had to be escorted by an official back to the Packers’ side of midfield after a verbal exchange with Ramsey.

“I saw him over there with a camera and he was looking at me, so I just went over to holler at him real quick,” Adams said as part of the accompanying video, “and remind him that I’m not—and it wasn’t in a disrespectful way because I respect him as a player – I just said, ‘Look, I’m not some of the dudes that you’ve covered. So, I just want you to come with me and follow me everywhere and let’s give the people what they came here for.’ And by the time I said that, it was literally like police and ambulances and (stuff) coming out on the field and trying to break up something that wasn’t really that crazy like that.”

As expected, the battle between All-Pros was a toe-to-toe clash between arguably the best in the league. Adams caught 9-of-10 passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in Green Bay’s 32-18 victory. Most of the damage was done against other members of the Rams’ secondary, though Adams outflanked Ramsey for Green Bay’s first touchdown.