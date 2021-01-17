NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Search

Adams to Ramsey: ‘I’m Not Some of the Dudes You’ve Covered’

Packers receiver Davante Adams recalls his pregame exchange with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A couple days before Saturday’s playoff game, a longtime NFL defensive backs coach equated the individual battle between Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a championship fight.

“These two guys battling at this level? Shoot. With that quarterback? Woo. And with that defense? This is heavyweight stuff,” he said.

True to that theme, there was some pregame bluster between the two combatants. During warmups, Adams had to be escorted by an official back to the Packers’ side of midfield after a verbal exchange with Ramsey.

“I saw him over there with a camera and he was looking at me, so I just went over to holler at him real quick,” Adams said as part of the accompanying video, “and remind him that I’m not—and it wasn’t in a disrespectful way because I respect him as a player – I just said, ‘Look, I’m not some of the dudes that you’ve covered. So, I just want you to come with me and follow me everywhere and let’s give the people what they came here for.’ And by the time I said that, it was literally like police and ambulances and (stuff) coming out on the field and trying to break up something that wasn’t really that crazy like that.”

As expected, the battle between All-Pros was a toe-to-toe clash between arguably the best in the league. Adams caught 9-of-10 passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in Green Bay’s 32-18 victory. Most of the damage was done against other members of the Rams’ secondary, though Adams outflanked Ramsey for Green Bay’s first touchdown.

Adams_on_Pregame_Conversation_with_Ramse-60047349fb74df5fefe86766_1_Jan_17_2021_17_32_38_poster
News

Adams to Ramsey: ‘I’m Not Some of the Dudes You’ve Covered’

USATSI_15444475
News

‘Emotional’ Rodgers on Precipice of Elusive Second Super Bowl

USATSI_15444741
Game Day

After Rolling Over Rams, ‘Nobody’ Can Stop Packers’ Offense

Aaron_Rodgers_Having_Fans_Was_Special-6003a35bfb74df5fefe863c6_1_Jan_17_2021_2_44_02_poster
Game Day

Fans Deliver ‘Pure Joy’ to Victorious Packers

USATSI_15444043
Game Day

Packers Beat Rams, Advance to NFC Championship Game

USATSI_15443703
News

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Mike_Pettine_on_Cooper_Kupp_Robert_Woods-6003447fe9e3792d42aaefa8_1_Jan_16_2021_19_57_54_poster
Injuries

Packers-Rams Inactives: Kupp Out for Los Angeles

Aaron_Rodgers_on_Davante_Adams_vs_Jalen_-600329cadfea140bda39920c_1_Jan_16_2021_18_03_46_poster
News

Final Countdown: Plenty of Confidence as Rodgers Gets Ready for Playoff Push

Aaron_Rodgers_on_Packers_Super_Bowl_Beli-60027255fb74df5fefe85fa0_1_Jan_16_2021_5_01_53_poster
Gambling

Packers Started Season as Long Shots