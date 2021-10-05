After First Sack, Keke Hopes He’s ‘Getting on a Roll’

After an invisible first three games, Kingsley Keke made a splash play with his sack-strip against Pittsburgh. Now, the Packers need more.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A fifth-round pick in 2019, Kingsley Keke’s breakthrough second season had the Green Bay Packers hoping for more in 2021.

“Year 1 to Year 2 was a huge step. Year 3 should be another drastic step for him,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said during OTAs. “Obviously, affecting the quarterback, being more consistent in the run game and just building his brand. That comes with all the hard work that he’s put in during the offseason and that we’re doing right now and once fall camp comes. He’s working and trending in the right direction. But, definitely, I expect him to take a drastic step again this year.”

After going from zero sacks and one quarterback hit as a rookie to four sacks and eight quarterback hits last season, Montgomery was right to be optimistic. However, Keke had almost nothing to show for the first three games of this season. He had zero sacks or quarterback pressures. He didn’t even have a solo tackle.

So, perhaps Sunday’s sack-strip against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which set up the go-ahead touchdown and sent the Packers on their way to a 27-17 victory, will be just the ticket to jump-start his season.

“It was huge for my confidence,” Keke said. “I started getting it back last week. I was playing a lot more physical. I’m getting on a roll now. I feel like I’m in my X-factor. I’m coming back to myself, my confidence. I just have to keep it rolling and keep pushing forward.”

Keke contributed the sack-fumble, a pass breakup and one more pressure in 30 snaps. It wasn’t as if he dominated the game but at least he made an impact play. The Packers will need more impact plays from Keke and everyone else with Za’Darius Smith out for the foreseeable future.

“I think everything starts up front in this league, especially when you’re going up against good fronts,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “And one way to do that is you’ve got to affect the quarterback. The more he can do that, that is going to provide a spark for us. Certainly, we miss the presence of Z out there, but I thought all the other guys, they realize that. I love the play of Preston, I love the play of RG [Rashan Gary], [Jonathan] Garvin’s shown up, Dean Lowry. Keke’s a young player and, hopefully, he can continue to progress.”

The pressure is on everyone with the possibility that Smith will miss the rest of the season following back surgery. With quickness and improved power, Keke is eager to take on that challenge alongside Gary, the fellow 2019 draft pick who also had a sack vs. the Steelers.

“Z’s a great player. He can rush, do a lot of things. He’s definitely a problem back there,” Keke said. “I know I have the confidence to be able to get out there and get back to the quarterback. I know I have the same talent. A little bit [of pressure] on my shoulders but me and RG, we talk a lot, we watch film together. We know what we can do; just go out there and play ball and the rest will speak for itself.”

