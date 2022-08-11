Alexander Giving Doubs the Full Jaire Treatment

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As a rookie in 2018, Jaire Alexander was thrown into the fire with a steady stream of reps against the Green Bay Packers’ star receiver, Davante Adams.

With Adams having been traded and Alexander looking for a challenge, he brought the fire to rookie receiver Romeo Doubs during individual drills on Monday.

“If you’re getting some shine in practice, I want to see what that shine is about at this point. That’s just the kind of competitor I am,” Alexander said after Wednesday’s training camp practice.

Alexander, an All-Pro in 2020 who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, has had a quiet training camp. That’s what happens when you’re barely challenged by four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Without the indomitable Adams, the Packers’ receiver corps is one of the great unknowns entering the 2022 season.

Simply put, the Packers don’t have anyone like Adams. Not even close. Allen Lazard is brimming with confidence and was productive down the stretch, but he hasn’t been the man since Iowa State. Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb are past their prime. Christian Watson was selected 34th overall at the cost of two second-round picks sent to the rival Vikings. The Packers clearly believe he’s got No. 1-receiver potential, but he hasn’t practiced in camp due to knee surgery.

With their history together, Lazard presumably will be Rodgers’ favorite target in a more balanced passing attack to start the season. However, that critical second option – perhaps even the best option given Watson’s absence – might wind up being Doubs. He’s made more big plays than anyone else on the practice field, but those “wow” plays hadn’t come against Alexander.

So, having let the rookie get comfortable, Alexander wanted to see what the buzz was about. On the first rep of Monday’s one-on-ones, Alexander was glued to Doubs. After breaking up Rodgers’ pass, he told the rookie all about it.

“A-Rod was like, ‘Man, don’t be getting on my rookie,’” Alexander said. “I’m like, ‘Look, A-Rod, I need to give him some tough skin.’ You need to get some tough skin real quick. Afterward, it’s all love.”

On the second rep, Doubs beat Alexander deep – Alexander claims it was offensive pass interference – but Doubs couldn’t make the catch.

For Alexander, this training camp officially marks the transition from young star to veteran star and mentor. In 2018, Adams not only had to get himself ready for the season but help get Alexander ready, too. In 2022, Alexander has to get himself ready for the likes of Vikings star Justin Jefferson in Week 1 but also get Doubs – and, at some point, Watson – ready for what might be key roles.

“It’s funny because throughout the first part of camp, I gave him some time to get his feet wet, get comfortable,” Alexander told The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I felt like once he was getting a little too comfortable, that’s when I wanted to challenge him. And I gave him like game reps. I gave him the intensity of a game playing against me, somebody like me. And I wanted him to see what it was like.”

There’s no doubt Alexander understands the reality. Can the Packers win games with Rodgers, Lazard, a good running game and a potentially great defense? Yes. Can they win the Super Bowl with that formula? Perhaps not. Ultimately, to get to where the Packers desperately want to go, they’ll need Doubs and Watson to be difference-makers.

There will be no better training than facing No. 23, who, according to Sports Info Solutions, is the only cornerback in the NFL to allow a completion rate of less than 50 percent each of the last three seasons. If the rookies can beat Alexander, they can beat any cornerback in the NFL.

“I wanted him to feel that and the same goes with Christian when he gets back,” Alexander said. “I’m just going to give him that same level of intensity as soon as he gets here because he’s going to need that and they’re going to learn from that stuff, and it’s intense for a moment. And I’m going to talk some junk. But afterward, I let them know, ‘Hey, we’re going to need you. We’re going to need you in the long run, so just keep learning. Keep studying film. Keep going against me. It’s nothing personal. It’s all love of the game. That’s it.’”