Two Packers Defenders Crack NFL Network’s Top 100

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The premiere episode of NFL Network’s The Top 100 Players of 2021 featured two Green Bay Packers defenders.

In the annual player-voted list, All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander ranked No. 41 and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith ranked No. 51.

Alexander had only one interception but recorded two in the NFC Championship Game. According to Sports Info Solutions, Alexander gave up a paltry 40.6 percent completion rate. That was the lowest in the NFL among starters, according to SIS. In his 17 games, he allowed 10 yards or less seven times. The end of the season was a master class on cornerback play. In the final two regular-season games and the two playoff contests, he gave up 6-of-18 passing for 33 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

This is Alexander’s first time on the list.

“The biggest thing that he’s going to have to work on is himself because you are one of the elite corners in this league right now,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said last week. “And the first thing you don’t do is don’t read, no offense, what the clippings say. They will tend to make you relax. And you’ve got to battle yourself. You have to say, ‘What is my standard?’ and ‘What am I going to out on tape every day?’”

While Smith had another impactful season in 2020, he wasn’t as great as he was in 2019. In his first year in Green Bay after signing a four-year, $64 million contract, Smith recorded 13.5 sacks and led the NFL with 93 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2020, Smith had 12.5 sacks. On the downside, he ranked 17th with 51 pressures. On the bright side, he forced four fumbles – as many as his first five NFL seasons combined.

Smith, who has missed the first 12 practices of training camp and the preseason opener, was No. 48 last year.

Former Packers center Corey Linsley checked in at No. 60.

This season, The Top 100 Players of 2021 is airing during three consecutive weekends in August. The first show was Sunday, with No. 100 through No. 41 revealed. Next Sunday, No. 40 through No. 11 will be unveiled. And on Saturday, Aug. 28, the top 10 players will air.