Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Two Packers Defenders Crack NFL Network’s Top 100

All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander made the Top 100 list for the first time, checking in at No. 41.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The premiere episode of NFL Network’s The Top 100 Players of 2021 featured two Green Bay Packers defenders.

In the annual player-voted list, All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander ranked No. 41 and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith ranked No. 51.

Alexander had only one interception but recorded two in the NFC Championship Game. According to Sports Info Solutions, Alexander gave up a paltry 40.6 percent completion rate. That was the lowest in the NFL among starters, according to SIS. In his 17 games, he allowed 10 yards or less seven times. The end of the season was a master class on cornerback play. In the final two regular-season games and the two playoff contests, he gave up 6-of-18 passing for 33 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

This is Alexander’s first time on the list.

“The biggest thing that he’s going to have to work on is himself because you are one of the elite corners in this league right now,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said last week. “And the first thing you don’t do is don’t read, no offense, what the clippings say. They will tend to make you relax. And you’ve got to battle yourself. You have to say, ‘What is my standard?’ and ‘What am I going to out on tape every day?’”

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Love_Plays_First_Game_Since_2020_Senior_-6118979b09ef525a5219a976_1_Aug_15_2021_4_30_17_poster
Play
News

Love Finally Makes Packers Debut

More important than the scoreboard and stat line, Jordan Love played in a game. For the first time in 603 days, Love led his team into action.

USATSI_16566046
Play
Game Day

Love Leads One Scoring Drive in Packers Debut

Jordan Love threw for 122 yards in the first half against Houston and got a thumbs up from Aaron Rodgers, though coach Matt LaFleur wants his second-year quarterback to let it rip.

Jordan_Love_Feeling_Good_After_Dinged_Sh-611898bb42a692353ebb9c38_1_Aug_15_2021_4_39_02_poster
Play
News

‘Dinged’ Throwing Shoulder Limits Love to One Half

“Obviously that one play, the strip-sack, just got my arm hit on that play and kind of just dinged my shoulder up a little bit,” Jordan Love said after Saturday's game.

While Smith had another impactful season in 2020, he wasn’t as great as he was in 2019. In his first year in Green Bay after signing a four-year, $64 million contract, Smith recorded 13.5 sacks and led the NFL with 93 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2020, Smith had 12.5 sacks. On the downside, he ranked 17th with 51 pressures. On the bright side, he forced four fumbles – as many as his first five NFL seasons combined.

Smith, who has missed the first 12 practices of training camp and the preseason opener, was No. 48 last year.

Former Packers center Corey Linsley checked in at No. 60.

Click here for the list and video segments of each player.

This season, The Top 100 Players of 2021 is airing during three consecutive weekends in August. The first show was Sunday, with No. 100 through No. 41 revealed. Next Sunday, No. 40 through No. 11 will be unveiled. And on Saturday, Aug. 28, the top 10 players will air.

USATSI_16534149
News

Two Packers Defenders Crack NFL Network’s Top 100

USATSI_16567039
News

Coachspeak: Hill at Top of Mountain in No. 3 Back Battle

USATSI_16553257
News

Packers Will Rotate Guards To Find Right Combination

Packers_QB_Coach_Luke_Getsy_on_Jordan_Lo-6119a919c398f967360d85b7_1_Aug_15_2021_23_56_26_poster
Injuries

Shoulder Injury ‘Potentially’ Could Sideline Love For Next Game

Love_Plays_First_Game_Since_2020_Senior_-6118979b09ef525a5219a976_1_Aug_15_2021_4_30_17_poster
News

Love Finally Makes Packers Debut

USATSI_16566046
Game Day

Love Leads One Scoring Drive in Packers Debut

Jordan_Love_Feeling_Good_After_Dinged_Sh-611898bb42a692353ebb9c38_1_Aug_15_2021_4_39_02_poster
News

‘Dinged’ Throwing Shoulder Limits Love to One Half

USATSI_16566058
Game Day

Live Updates: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

USATSI_16553350
Game Day

Packers-Texans Preview: 11 Players To Watch, Starting With Jordan Love