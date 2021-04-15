All-Packers Mock Draft 6.0

The first three picks were used on a linebacker, defensive lineman and offensive tackle, and we tripled-up on one position in Day 3.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With two weeks until the NFL Draft, pro days are mostly complete and draft boards are coming into strong focus. With that, here is our sixth all-Packers mock draft. This time, I used the simulator at NFLMockDraftDatabase.com. You can see how this draft played out right here.

First round – Tulsa LB Zaven Collins: CLICK HERE for our feature on Collins. He’s got a chance to be a real chess piece on defense, with the ability to play as a traditional linebacker as well as a pass rusher. Also considered: LSU WR Terrace Marshall, Texas OT Samuel Cosmi, Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield and Florida State CB Asante Samuel. While he was available, I did not consider Alabama DT Christian Barmore after a league scout “guaranteed” he would not be available past the 20th pick.

Second round – Iowa DT Davyion Nixon: CLICK HERE for our feature on Nixon, a native of Kenosha, Wis. Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster just aren’t good enough to command about 950 snaps per season. Nixon is a one-year wonder but that one year was pretty darned good. Also considered: Whitewater C/G Quinn Meinerz, Cincinnati OT James Hudson, BYU OT Brady Christensen, UCF CB Aaron Robinson.

Third round – Cincinnati OT James Hudson: Hudson didn’t allow any sacks in 2020. That’s pretty impressive considering he played on the defensive line in 2017. Also considered: Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste.

Fourth round – Iowa WR Imhir Smith-Marsette: At 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds with 4.47 speed, Smith-Marsette is an intriguing jack-of-all-trades piece on offense with a 14.7-yard average on 110 receptions, an 8.1-yard average on 34 carries and a 28.7-yard average with two touchdowns on 53 kickoff returns. He’s easy to envision into the role the team tried to hand to Tyler Ervin. Also considered: South Dakota State WR Cade Johnson for the same role.

Fourth round – Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson: During a conversation with the aforementioned scout about players people in the media (you know … me) are sleeping on, he mentioned McPhearson. At 5-foot-10 7/8, the Penn State transfer and team captain has elite athletic ability, a nose for the ball (four interceptions, six more breakups in 2020) and no lack of toughness to give him a home in the slot. He has a baseball background, his dad and a brother were NFL draft picks, and his sister, Kimberly, plays on the UW-Green Bay soccer team. Also considered for these fourth-round picks: Ohio State RB Trey Sermon, Texas DT Bobby Brown, Florida State edge Janarius Robinson, Duke edge Chris Rumph.

Fifth round – Washington CB Keith Taylor: Having failed to get a corner in the opening rounds, the goal in Day 3 was to double up. So, it’s McPhearson for the slot and Taylor for the outside. He’s not quite as tall or athletic as Kevin King, who also played at Washington, but he’s 6-foot-2 1/4 with 4.53 speed. He gave up a 50.0 percent catch rate for his career, according to Sports Info Solutions, but never intercepted a pass.

Fifth round – Stanford C Drew Dalman: There’s a hole on the depth chart with All-Pro Corey Linsley’s departure. Dalman has starter potential. At 6-foot-3 and 299 pounds, he ran his 40 in 5.00 seconds, his shuttle in 4.51 and put up 33 reps on the bench. In 22 starts over the past three seasons, he allowed one sack, according to Sports Info Solutions. Also considered for these fifth-round picks: Oregon CB Thomas Graham, South Carolina G Sadarius Hutcherson, Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill, Pitt C Jimmy Morrissey.

Sixth round – Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams: Adams has impressive tools at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. While he’s not fast (4.54), he had a 39-inch vertical jump that showed up with a series of contested catches. He led the draft class with 23 contested catches, according to Pro Football Focus. His size and big hands (9 7/8 inches) are assets as a blocker, too. Remember next offseason, when Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess will be free agents. (So will Davante Adams.)

Sixth round – Iowa edge Chauncey Golston: What do outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary have in common? Size. At 6-foot-5 and 269 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms, Golston would fit right into that group. He had 12 sacks and, impressively, 27 tackles for losses over his final three seasons. Also considered for these picks: No one, really, other than a half-second on Michigan RB Chris Evans, Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson and Duke edge Victor Dimukeje. Adams and Golston are both strong Packers fits.

Seventh round – San Diego State CB Darren Hall: Three corners? Why not? King and Chandon Sullivans are back on one-year deals and recent draft picks Josh Jackson and Ka’dar Hollman weren’t even active for the playoff games. At 5-foot-11, Hall has 4.4 speed, overall excellent athleticism and toughness. What more do you want in the seventh round than a chance to hit a home run? He had three interceptions and broke up six others in 2020, and ranked among the national leaders with 16 passes defensed in 2019. Also considered: I wanted a running back but didn't like the choices.