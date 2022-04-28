An Executive’s NFL Draft Plan for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers need a big-time receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is how to get that playmaker, and his thoughts on several players who could be options.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL Draft is like playing on Sunday Night Football. All the working and grinding is done. Now, as the countdown clock has moved from days to hours, there’s nothing to do but wait.

One high-ranking NFL executive was in that position on Thursday and agreed to talk about the Green Bay Packers and their need at receiver.

If he were general manager Brian Gutekunst, what would he do in the first round?

“I’d take one of my 2s and move up for a receiver, and then I’d take best available player between pass rusher and tackle,” he said. “It might not even take a 2 but I’d be aggressive trying to get up in the range to get one of the receivers. That’s what I would do.”

In his mind, the Packers “have to” get a receiver in the first round after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl in 2021, have Cooper Kupp and added Allen Robinson. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl in 2020, have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and added Russell Gage.

The Packers had Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and added Sammy Watkins. In a pass-first league, having one of the worst receiver corps in the NFL puts the Packers hopelessly behind the 8-ball.

The executive figured the Falcons would take a receiver at No. 8 and the Jets would take one at No. 10. Those picks, in his opinion, would take Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and USC’s Drake London off the board. The Commanders might take one at No. 11. If the Packers stand pat at No. 22 and No. 28, he figured Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Ohio State’s Chris Olave would be off the board, leaving the Packers with the second-tier prospects.

If the Packers want Olave – that would be who he’d take if he were Gutekunst – they’d have to move up. He thought Baltimore at No. 14 and the Chargers at No. 17 might bite.