An Executive’s NFL Draft Plan for the Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL Draft is like playing on Sunday Night Football. All the working and grinding is done. Now, as the countdown clock has moved from days to hours, there’s nothing to do but wait.
One high-ranking NFL executive was in that position on Thursday and agreed to talk about the Green Bay Packers and their need at receiver.
If he were general manager Brian Gutekunst, what would he do in the first round?
“I’d take one of my 2s and move up for a receiver, and then I’d take best available player between pass rusher and tackle,” he said. “It might not even take a 2 but I’d be aggressive trying to get up in the range to get one of the receivers. That’s what I would do.”
In his mind, the Packers “have to” get a receiver in the first round after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl in 2021, have Cooper Kupp and added Allen Robinson. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl in 2020, have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and added Russell Gage.
The Packers had Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and added Sammy Watkins. In a pass-first league, having one of the worst receiver corps in the NFL puts the Packers hopelessly behind the 8-ball.
The executive figured the Falcons would take a receiver at No. 8 and the Jets would take one at No. 10. Those picks, in his opinion, would take Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and USC’s Drake London off the board. The Commanders might take one at No. 11. If the Packers stand pat at No. 22 and No. 28, he figured Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Ohio State’s Chris Olave would be off the board, leaving the Packers with the second-tier prospects.
If the Packers want Olave – that would be who he’d take if he were Gutekunst – they’d have to move up. He thought Baltimore at No. 14 and the Chargers at No. 17 might bite.
“I think Olave would be the next one who you’d probably have to go get,” he said. “Personally, I’m comfortable enough where I would say Jameson (Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL) but I don’t think Jameson is a great fit in Green Bay. I think Olave is the cleaner, Green Bay dude. He kind of reminds me of Greg Jennings a little bit. Not as great of a route-runner but smooth, consistent, great hands, very trustworthy. I know Aaron (Rodgers) would love him.”
Here's what he had to say about the other receiver prospects frequently mentioned as possibilities to be picked in the first two rounds. He was good enough to make some Packers-style comparisons.
Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Framed as Burks would be a good fit with all those quick-hitting passes that went to Adams, the executive said: “You get him the ball in space, flex him outside and throw him jump balls. He’s a guy that you’ve got to play to his strengths. If you try to line him up as an X and say, ‘This dude’s going to win matchups and be that dynamic one-on-one receiver,’ he’s not really that person. You have to create the matchup for him and then you can take advantage of it. He is athletic. Personally, I’m OK on him. I think he was overhyped and it’s kind of come down the center a little bit. I’m just OK on him, to be honest, if you plan on taking him in (Round) 1.”
Asked if the Packers could draft him to create a bunch of schemed catches while he grows into a larger role, he said, “Fair. That’s fair to say. I wouldn’t bet on it, though.”
Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
Asked if Dotson is a slot-only receiver or if he could win across the formation, the executive said: “He’s going to win inside. I think he can play outside because he’s smart, he catches the ball, he can run a little bit. You can put him outside in certain situations and scheme up some vertical routes or scheme up some matchups. But he’s going to be a slot. That’s the interesting part. He’s kind of what they have already. Good player, good dude, good guy. Loves football, plays hard, really smart. He has all the intangibles but is probably just an OK talent.”
Georgia WR George Pickens
Framed as Pickens seems like the right fit because he’s big, fast and will block, the executive said: “From a talent perspective, he’s pretty much got everything you want. He’s big, he can run, he can play the ball in the air. He’s a freelancer a little bit but he’s a good route-runner. He has all the physical talent to be a good route-runner and get open in this league. His issue is off-the-field. You just don’t know if you’re getting the type of person you want. He is raw, he’s still immature. He can live off his ability. That dude is legit. If his character was better and he had some more productive seasons, he’d be a first-round pick. A high first-round pick.”
As someone responsible for making the picks on his team, how do you know when it’s the right time to pick a player like Pickens?
“There is no perfect formula. It’s a gut thing. There’s a line. You don’t put a certain quantitative figure on it. There’s a pick where the reward outweighs the risk. But it’s also based on where your picks are on. They’d probably have to take him with one of their first-round picks. He’s not going to be there with where they’re at in the second. He’s not getting to 53. You’d have to take him with your second pick (No. 28), probably.”
South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert
“Big dude, kind of tight. More an outside-to-inside receiver. Hands are OK. Makes some contested catches. I think he’s more of a No. 3. You’d probably be re-creating a less-dyanmic Marquez (Valdes-Scantling). Marquez could give you legit explosive plays. But then he’d drop the easy, basic routes or shorter routes on third down. This dude probably catches a little bit more of the gimme targets, but he also doesn’t make as many dynamic plays. You’d be trying to upgrade if you take him too high. I think he’s a third-round pick.”
North Dakota State WR Christian Watson
“Wat, he’s big, raw, competition is one of the questions. His hands, depending on what level of film you watch, is one of the questions. But he really came to life throughout the spring. If you’re trying to bet on upside, he’s a dude you take in the second round. I just don’t know if he’s there with their second-round picks. He’s another one where they may have to just take a shot. People don’t give him enough credit. He’s like 6-4, 215, ran 4.3, athletic, makes plays with the ball in his hands. His competition wasn’t great so it’s hard to give him too much credit.”
Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce
“He reminds me of Jeff Janis but what you thought Jeff Janis should have been. Seriously. He’s big, he can run, he makes contested catches, he makes explosive plays down the field. He’s got that same upper-body tightness as Jeff so, on shorter routes or if he gets pressed, he won’t always get open quickly or he struggles to create separation. He’s not really productive after the catch, so he’s not going to be a great playmaker with the ball in his hands. But the dude was pretty productive for two years. I think he could be a really good third, maybe turn into a No. 2. He’ll be good on special teams, he’ll give you a big body on the outside. You know how Davante had that basketball to him? He’s like the complete opposite. Sometimes, he’s a little robotic but I like him. I think he should go in 3; maybe someone takes him in 2.”