PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

SI.com Daily Cover: An Ode (and Wave Goodbye) to Sports Handshake

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Did you know today is National Handshake Day? That's right. On the final Thursday of every June, people across the nation observe National Handshake Day.

Well, probably not this year. And maybe never again.

A handshake is an introduction. In sports, it’s also a congratulatory good-bye, whether it’s the traditional postgame handshake by football coaches or the time-honored tradition of two players in tennis walking to the net following a match.

In the mid-2010s, Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb celebrated touchdowns with understated shakes of the hand. There was nothing understated about Brett Favre putting it in the old vice.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested we wave good-bye – forever – to the handshake.

“I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again,” Fauci said in April, because abandoning the ancient practice would not only curb the spread of the coronavirus, but it would dramatically decrease flu cases in America. “Just forget about shaking hands. We don’t need to shake hands, we’ve got to break that custom.”

With coronavirus maintaining its grip on most of the world, Steve Rushin wrote an ode to the handshake for Thursday’s SI.com Daily Cover.

Former Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire called these increasingly elaborate greetings “Knights of Columbus handshakes,” as if they were the secret greetings of a fraternal order, a signifier of solidarity—which they often are.

Paul Molitor, for one, developed a secret handshake with his Brewers teammate Rob Deer, and he credited it in part for his 39-game hitting streak in 1987. At the beginning of that run, during a game in Chicago, the two hitters failed to shake hands, and Molitor started the outing 0-for-4. But they shook before his fifth at bat, Molitor got a hit, and off he was! (This can work in reverse, too. Tigers slugger Hank Greenberg shook hands with heavyweight champion Joe Louis in New York in 1939, and immediately he went into a slump.)

For more on handshakes, from Babe Ruth to American and Russian astronauts, CLICK HERE FOR THE DAILY COVER.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Postponed

The decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What does it mean for the induction of former Packers great Bobby Dillon?

Bill Huber

Butler Understands COVID Policy That Could Ground Lambeau Leaps

“Obviously, the fans being there is what it’s all about. I want the fans to be safe,” he said.

Bill Huber

Offense Will Have New Starting Point for Year 2

In a nutshell, this is why the Green Bay Packers’ offense should be better in 2020.

Bill Huber

Adams Dominates Red Zone

The good news for the Packers is that Davante Adams has been a force in the red zone. The bad news?

Bill Huber

Game Changed: 10 Ways Sports Will Be Different

When sports do return, there are some changes that the coronavirus pandemic has forced that could be permanent.

Bill Huber

Too Often, They Dropped the Ball

Aaron Rodgers must play better in 2020 but his pass-catchers too often let him down in 2019.

Bill Huber

Accurate Prediction: Offense Depends on Rodgers’ Improvement

Here is where Aaron Rodgers must improve in 2020.

Bill Huber

Father’s Day Repost: How Runyan Got Out of Dad’s Shadow

Jon Runyan Sr. was a 12-year NFL starter. That meant great expectations for Jon Runyan Jr., who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

Bill Huber

Kirksey Could Add Right ‘Stuff’ to Run Defense

If he can stay healthy, Christian Kirksey's history shows his impact as a run defender.

Bill Huber

After Year 1 Leap, What Does History Say About Year 2?

After the Packers won a combined 13 games in 2017 and 2018, they won 13 games and advanced to the NFC Championship Game in 2019.

Bill Huber