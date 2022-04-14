Hog-Hunting, Touchdown-Scoring Burks Visiting Packers

The Green Bay Packers will host Treylon Burks, one of the best receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, for a predraft visit on Friday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Treylon Burks is as violent as he is caring.

As fast as he is, well, not fast.

First, the speed.

After a fabulous final season at Arkansas, Burks was considered one of the top receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Then came the Scouting Combine. He posted a mediocre 40-yard time of 4.55 seconds. A poor 20-yard shuttle of 4.4 seconds. A below-average 33-inch vertical jump. His 5.83 Relative Athletic Score, a 0-to-10 measurement of a player’s height/weight/athleticism, spoke to a ho-hum athletic profile not really matching a first-round pick.

“All I can say is go watch film and see if I've been caught with that 40 time,” Burks said at pro day.

Burks’ history backs up that bold statement, which is why his draft stock wasn’t really impacted by the workout in Indianapolis. He had season averages topping 16.0 yards in each of his three seasons. In 2021, according to Pro Football Focus, he ranked fourth among receivers with 9.3 yards after the catch per catch and 25th with 12 catches on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

“They like my film. They like the way that I communicate,” Burks said at pro day, when he improved his vertical jump to 35.5 inches. “I’m very respectful and I’m a man about my business. I go about my business the right way. That's me. I'm not a flashy player. I go to work every day, get done with work, go home to my fiancée and my dogs and just keep doing that process.”

His violence isn’t about the run-after-catch ability packed in his 225-pound frame, though that certainly applies. Rather, it’s about one of his hobbies.

Wild boar hunting. It’s something he’s done since he was 9.

It’s not for the faint of heart. A feral hog can tip the scales at 200 pounds, a combination of muscle and sharp tusks. They can run up to 35 mph.

“You have to go out there with dogs and the dogs find them and we come up behind them and tackle them and take them out,” he said at the Scouting Combine.

It’s muscle against muscle. Knife against tusks.

“We do not use guns,” he told ESPN.com recently. “Using a gun takes the fun out of it. Having a knife, it's more of a thrill that you're getting up on a wild boar that could kill you. Honestly, it's just a thrill being out there with your friends and family and having a good time.”

Dangerous? Sure. But if Burks can tackle a hog and put it on the dinner table, then he can break a tackle attempt by Harrison Smith and take it to the house.

Not surprisingly, it’s been a hot topic of conversation during meetings with teams. Surely, when he meets with the Green Bay Packers on Friday, general manager Brian Gutekunst or one of the team’s scouts or coaches will bring it up.

“Literally everyone was there,” he said of a meeting with the Giants. “They were thrilled that someone does that. They'd never heard of it. It was amazing to them.”

Burks, who went deer hunting on 30 minutes sleep after beating LSU, is a product of his great-grandparents. His great-grandfather was a longtime employee of the Warren (Ark.) School District. He taught Burks to have a selfless attitude.

“It’s an honor to have my name on the back of a helmet,” Burks wrote as part of a photo montage marking his first practice at Arkansas. “My family always pushed me and my (great)- grandpa kept telling me when I was younger that I was going to be something in life. My (great)-grandma took that role once my grandpa died and was always pushing me to be better. For me to have the name ‘Burks’ on my back is really an honor. I want to rep my grandpa’s name and his legacy.”

When his great-grandfather died when Burks was in high school, his great-grandmother stepped into the void. Freda Burks is the motivating force as he moves into the next phase of life.

“It’s really big because just thinking back to days where she would always hold me and sacrifice time for me when she didn’t have to,” Burks said at pro day. “She could have gave me to my mom. It just means a lot, just because that’s a woman who sat there every day, changed my Pampers, made me milk, just did everything for me and she wasn’t even my mom. Just … words can’t explain.”

