Bakhtiari Practices Again; Could He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but could this be the week that Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari’s long-awaited return is cleared for takeoff?

Bakhtiari practiced on Friday – a second consecutive day. Before the Week 1 game against Minnesota, Bakhtiari was limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday, didn’t practice on Friday and was inactive for the game. Before the Week 2 game against Chicago, Bakhtiari practiced on Wednesday and Friday but was inactive for the game.

Presumably, Bakhtiari will be listed as questionable on the injury report when coach Matt LaFleur releases it on Friday afternoon.

Kicker Mason Crosby (illness) and receivers Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness) were the only players to not practice. Fellow receivers Allen Lazard (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) returned to practice.

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said when asked about the state of a receiver corps in which four members are on the injury report. “We’ll know by gametime; 90 minutes before kickoff, we’ll know.”

Lazard missed the opener with an ankle injury, then aggravated it early in last week’s victory over Chicago but played most of the game. Was LaFleur playing it safe with Lazard or was he limited due to the re-injury?

“Yeah,” LaFleur said.

Of the Packers’ problems, left tackle doesn’t rank high on the list. Yosh Nijman has delivered two strong performances, building off what he accomplished while making the first eight starts of his career last year. But Bakhtiari is Bakhtiari – a five-time All-Pro who was on a Hall of Fame trajectory until tearing an ACL at practice on Dec. 31, 2020.

Paired with last week’s debut of Elgton Jenkins at right tackle, the return of Bakhtiari – whenever it happens – would give the Packers their preferred starting five.

“I’m not sure where he’s going to be at percentage-wise, not just physically but mentally,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday. “When he’s back, he’s a minimum top-three left tackle in the league. Yosh has played really well for us but there’s a reason Dave gets paid what he gets paid and he’s been a first-team All-Pro many times.”

The Buccaneers have a lot of injury issues, too, and at the same positions. That starts at receiver, with Mike Evans (suspension) out, Chris Godwin (hamstring) likely out and Julio Jones (knee) perhaps out. Speaking to reporters in Tampa, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Jones would be a game-time decision.

“We want him healthy. If he’s not healthy, he’s not going to play. It’s that simple,” Bowles said.

Left tackle Donovan Smith, who suffered an elbow injury in the opener, practiced on Thursday but not Friday.

“We’ll see how he feels on Sunday,” Bowles said.

This story will be updated after the injury reports are released.

