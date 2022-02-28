Best for Last?: Packers Finally Going to London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will play a game in London during the 2022 NFL season, the league announced on Monday morning.

Though they played preseason games in Toronto in 1997, Japan in 1998 and Winnipeg in 2019, this will mark the Packers’ first international game that counts. The league’s other 31 teams already had played in London.

“We’re very excited,” Packers President Mark Murphy said. “This is something that I’ve heard from so many of our fans over the years, particularly those in Europe and particularly in London. ‘When are you going to come?’ We are really excited to playing in London.”

The date and opponent have not been determined. It will be a home game for Green Bay, but the Packers were due to have nine home games, not the usual eight, because of the 17-game schedule. The expanded scheduled helped make this possible. The small-market Packers had been reluctant to give up a home game, and opponents were reticent to giving up a home game against the Packers because their fans travel so well.

The potential opponents: NFC North rivals Chicago, Detroit and Minnesota along with the Cowboys, Giants, Patriots, Jets, Titans and Super Bowl-champion Rams.

“This is something the league office has been talking to us for a long time about,” Murphy said. “The fans there are really going to relate well to the Packer organization. It’s a great opportunity for NFL fans in Europe to become more familiar with the Packers and be more likely to come to Lambeau for a game in the future.”

The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. When Miami and Jacksonville played there last season, 60,784 fans were in attendance.

Murphy figured the team would travel to London on Thursday and would get a bye the following week.

With eight regular-season games at Lambeau Field, the ticket breakdown will be six games for the Green Package and two games for the Gold Package ticket holders. The lone home preseason game also will be designated for Gold Package ticket holders.

The player reaction was mixed.

The Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also will play international games in 2022.

The Buccaneers will play in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Munich, Germany, while the Cardinals will play in Mexico City, where they hosted the league's first-ever regular-season game outside the United States in 2005.

The Saints will play in the UK for the third time, having won on two previous occasions. The Jaguars previously announced that they will play a home game at Wembley Stadium in 2022.

“We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally,” said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events. “Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events.”

As part of the 17-game schedule, it was determined that, beginning with the upcoming season, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

Green Bay Packers’ 2022 Opponents Here is a look at next season’s opponents. The dates and times for the games will be announced in the spring; the 2021 schedule was announced on May 12. Teams with an asterisk qualified for the playoffs. Home: NFC North Chicago Bears (6-11), Detroit Lions (3-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-9). Home: NFC East Dallas Cowboys* (12-5), New York Giants (4-13). Home: AFC East New England Patriots* (10-7), New York Jets (4-13). Home: NFC North Winner Los Angeles Rams* (12-5). Home: Game 17 (Winner AFC South) Tennessee Titans* (12-5). Away: NFC North Chicago Bears (6-11), Detroit Lions (3-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-9). Away: NFC East Philadelphia Eagles* (9-8), Washington Football Team (7-10). Away: AFC East Buffalo Bills* (11-6), Miami Dolphins (9-8). Away: NFC South Winner Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (13-4).