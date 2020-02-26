PackerCentral
Top Center Prospect Biadasz Won’t Test at Combine

Bill Huber

INDIANAPOLIS – University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz will not go through physical testing this week at the Scouting Combine after having a recent scope done on his shoulder.

Biadasz went from Freshman All-American in 2017, to first-team all-Big Ten in 2018 to unanimous first-team All-American and winner of the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center in 2019. In all, he started 41 games.

“Great. Everything’s gone really good. I should be cleared by mid-April,” he said on Wednesday.

The surgery was on his AC joint and was more preventative than anything.

“I never was limited. It was a lingering issue – not really an issue but a little pain here and there,” he said. “I went in after the season and saw a specialist. He told me that we don’t want anything lingering into OTAs or rookie camp.”

The surgery will sideline him for Wisconsin’s pro day; he was not sure if he would hold a personal pro day for scouts before the draft, which begins on April 23, or if he’d let his extensive tape do the talking.

The Packers have a potential long-term need at center, where Corey Linsley will be entering his final season under contract. He’s open to moving to guard; the Packers have a potential need there, depending on the free-agent future of right tackle Bryan Bulaga and whether right guard Billy Turner would move to tackle to fill that void.

Biadasz is from Amherst, Wis., where his grandfather has a 1,000-acre farm. The lessons learned there transferred to the football field.

“It means a lot to me and my family,” he said. “Amherst isn’t very big. It definitely means a lot to me and who I represent back home and our town. I just want to make them proud. This is a big step for myself and my family. I’m really honored to be here and blessed to be a part of this game. …

“I always told myself when I was younger, hard work beats talent; talent failed to work hard. I always pride myself on that.”

