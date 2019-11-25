Big Ten: Packers-49ers Noteworthy Numbers

0: Completions on eight passes thrown 10-plus yards downfield by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

1: Third-down conversion in 15 tries by the Packers. Pro Football Reference has third-down data going back to 1991. Green Bay just missed tying a dubious franchise standard by moving the chains in the final minute. On Oct. 17, 1999, Green Bay went 0-for-8 on third down in a 31-10 loss at Denver. Dating to 1991, the Packers never had fewer than two conversions in games with at least 14 third-down plays.

1.93: Net yards per passing play for the Packers. That’s the third-worst figure for any team in the league this season and the worst of the Rodgers era.

2.82: Yards per play by the Packers, the second-lowest figure of the Rodgers era and the fourth-lowest figure in the league this season. The Packers gained 2.78 yards per snap in a 38-8 loss to Arizona to conclude the 2015 regular season.

3.15: Passing yards per attempt by Rodgers, who was 20-of-33 passing for 104 yards. That’s the worst of his career. His previous worst – and the only other game of less than 4.0 yards per attempt – was 3.50 yards in the 2015 loss at Denver.

7: Yards was the longest completion on 10 targets to receivers Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow.

8: First-half possessions for Green Bay. It gained more than 6 net yards on just one of those drives.

10: With 1.5 sacks, Za’Darius Smith has 10 sacks for the season. With a half-sack, Preston Smith has 10.5 sacks. Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, this is only the second time that two Packers have 10-plus sacks. In 1993, Reggie White had 13 and Bryce Paup had 11.

20: On plays of 20-plus yards, the 49ers had six compared to only one for Green Bay. The Packers’ longest play was a 21-yard run by Lazard.

29: The margin of defeat was the second-largest loss for Rodgers, trailing only the aforementioned 38-8 loss at Arizona in 2015.

52: Years since Green Bay had gone four consecutive games without fumbling, according to the team’s Dope Sheet game preview. That streak died on Rodgers’ first-possession fumble.

119: Passing yards by the Packers.

129: Receiving yards by 49ers tight end George Kittle.

141: Yard advantage for San Francisco, which gained 339 yards to Green Bay’s 198. This marks the eighth time in the Rodgers era in which the Packers were outgained by at least 140 yards. Three of those happened this year (minus-258 yards in the loss to the Chargers and minus-228 yards in the win over Dallas).