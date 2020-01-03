Butler’s Latest Leap: Hall of Fame Finalist

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time, former Green Bay Packers All-Pro safety LeRoy Butler is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“To me, it’s a dream. I feel like a new kid on the playground,” Butler told NFL Network via Packers.com. “My mom always told me I could do whatever I wanted to do and deep down inside I knew I was going to bring a trophy back to Titletown, Green Bay.”

Butler, a second-round pick in 1990, played 12 seasons for the Packers. A four-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, he recorded 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks during his career to become the first defensive back in NFL history with 20-plus interceptions and 20-plus sacks. Now, seven defensive backs have had 20/20 careers; Butler ranks third in that group in interceptions. He had at least two interceptions in eight consecutive seasons, including six in 1993 and five more in 1996, when the Packers won Super Bowl XXXI.

A member of the NFL’s all-1990s team, he was the only offensive or defensive player to not be a finalist until now. Potentially working in Butler’s favor: Of the 22 first-team all-decade selections on offense and defense, only Butler and Steve Atwater – also a finalist – are not enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Potentially working against Butler: fellow safeties Atwater, John Lynch and Troy Polamalu also are finalists. Lynch is a seven-time finalist, Atwater is a second-time finalist and Polamalu is a finalist in his first year of eligibility. There are only 10 safeties in the Hall of Fame, though Ed Reed (2019), Brian Dawkins (2018) and Ken Easley (2017) have opened doors at the position.

Butler and Reggie White were the driving forces of the great Packers defenses of the 1990s. He was the chess piece for then-defensive coordinator Fritz Shurmur, as capable of roaming center field as blitzing the quarterback or covering a tight end.

“He had no weakness,” former Packers general manager Ron Wolf said.

Here are this year’s modern-era finalists.

Safety Steve Atwater – 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

Receiver Isaac Bruce – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

Safety LeRoy Butler – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Guard Alan Faneca – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Receiver Torry Holt – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Guard Steve Hutchinson – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans

Running back Edgerrin James – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

Safety John Lynch – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Linebacker Sam Mills – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

Safety Troy Polamalu – 2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive lineman Richard Seymour – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Linebacker Zach Thomas – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

Receiver Reggie Wayne – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Defensive lineman Bryant Young – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

No more than five can be selected for induction when the Hall of Fame’s selection committee meets in Miami on Feb. 1, a day before the Super Bowl.

An additional 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches will be selected as part of the “Centennial Slate” to commemorate the NFL’s 100th season. Former coach Mike Holmgren and back/punter Verne Lewellen, end Lavvie Dilweg, back Cecil Isbell and safety Bobby Dillon are among those with Packers tied who will be considered. Dilweg is one of only two members of the all-1920s team not in the Hall of Fame. Dillon, who has a team-record 52 interceptions, died in August.