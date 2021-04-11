Watch: Woodson Defensive Player of Year Highlights

How good was Charles Woodson in 2009. Let this 4-minute video from NFL Throwback serve as a reminder.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Feb. 6, 2011, Charles Woodson won the Super Bowl.

On Feb. 6, 2021, he won election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One reason why he was a first-ballot selection was his monumental 2009 season with the Green Bay Packers, which resulted in him being selected the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

A playmaker from the first day he arrived in Green Bay with eight interceptions in 2006, four in 2007 and seven in 2008, Woodson raised his level of play a notch further in 2009. He led the NFL with nine interceptions and three pick-sixes, plus forced four fumbles and added two sacks and nine tackles for losses.

In a big midseason game against Dallas, Woodson had one interception, two forced fumbles and one sack. Two weeks later in a rout at Detroit, Woodson had two interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack, one defensive touchdown and one Heisman pose.

“I think amazed would be a little disrespectful to him,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in 2009 after Woodson notched career interception No. 40. “I’m not surprised, I’m impressed. I’m not surprised because of the way he takes care of his body. He’s a guy I know personally was in here in January and February working out when nobody else was here. The way he takes care of his body in the weight room, the way he practices. His film study is really underrated and maybe not talked about enough. He watches so much film, understands the game.”

The 2009 season was the second of four consecutive Pro Bowl years for Woodson.

Enjoy this montage of plays from 2009 via NFL Throwback.