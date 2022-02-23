Restructuring Clark’s Contract Handles 20 Percent of Packers’ Cap Woes

The cost of reducing Kenny Clark's 2022 salary to the league minimum will be felt in 2023 and 2024.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers took a big step toward getting beneath the salary cap by restructuring defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s contract.

As first reported by ESPN.com’s Field Yates, the Packers saved $10.89 million against the cap. That took care of a shade over 20 percent of the team’s $53 million cap overage.

The devil is in the details. According to a source, the Packers cut Clark’s base salary from $8.25 million to the league minimum $1.035 million, converting the difference ($7.215 million) and a roster bonus ($6.4 million) into signing bonus and adding two void years to the contract to help with the accounting. That cut Clark’s cap number in 2022 to about $9.976 million.

Of course, the Packers will have to pay the piper at some point. Clark’s cap numbers will soar into quarterback territory in 2023 ($23.973 million) and 2024 ($24.723 million). That’s an enormous amount of money should Clark’s play crash due to injury or some other factor.

“That is not to say that any of this will occur with Clark, but I thought it was a good example of the risks that teams take on with some of these moves,” Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com wrote in using Clark’s restructure to make a broader point. “One of the reasons many teams moved away from the large signing bonus contract structures of the past is because they would wind up with aging football players who they were unable to cut because of cap consequences. When you do these larger restructures over and over you run the risks of winding up like those teams down the line.”

Making the move more palatable from a long-term perspective is the cap is expected to rise sharply next year. Moreover, the 26-year-old Clark will turn 29 early in the 2024 season so should remain a premier player for at least a few more years.

Just like he did in 2019, Clark earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 by rushing the passer and commanding double teams. Clark recorded 48 tackles, four sacks, six tackles for losses and 13 quarterback hits. That’s better than his 42 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for losses and six quarterback hits in 2020 but not as good as his 62 tackles, six sacks, nine tackles for losses and seven quarterback hits in 2021.

As a pass rusher, he was really good. While the sack total was nothing to write home about, he finished fourth interior defensive linemen with a career-high 67 pressures, according to PFF.