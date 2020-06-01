PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Coachspeak: Miami’s Stroud on Garvin

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jonathan Garvin, who won’t turn 21 until July 28, is the youngest player on the Green Bay Packers’ roster. A seventh-round pick out of Miami, the potential-packed pass rusher should only get better with time.

“His best football is certainly in front of him,” said Todd Stroud, the Hurricanes’ assistant head coach and defensive line coach. “I wish we could have had him another year. He’s going to be a good player for somebody.”

Garvin had a breakout sophomore season in 2018 with 5.5 sacks and 17 tackles for losses among his 60 stops. In 2019, he had five sacks and nine TFLs as he wound up playing second fiddle to Gregory Rousseau, the freshman who earned All-American honors with 15.5 sacks and 19.5 TFLs.

“I think the biggest thing is his ability to play the run,” Stroud said of where Garvin improved last season. “He got sturdier at the point of attack with the added body weight. From a fundamental standpoint, I think his hands improved over the course of the year. He became a leader, too – a little bit more of a vocal leader. One of the biggest things about him is just his body and what he did with his body in a year. Just from the time that he finished his last game to the time he was at the Combine, he probably put on about 12 really good pounds. Going into that Combine weighing 263 and his measureables were about where I thought they were going to be. He was very good at the Combine. I think those measureables will just continue to improve. With his age as he enters his 21st, 22nd, 23rd year, I think that his upside is going to be huge.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coachspeak: TCU’s Gonzales on Scott

A late-season position change paved Vernon Scott's path to the draft.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Indiana’s Hiller on Stepaniak

Sixth-round pick Simon Stepaniak has "got the physical body, he’s got the tools" to be a successful NFL offensive lineman.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Oregon’s Mirabal on Hanson

Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal raved about the play and leadership of 49-game starter Jake Hanson, the Packers' sixth-round pick.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Michigan’s Warinner on Runyan

The coach who sent Corey Linsley to Green Bay sees big things for sixth-round pick Jon Runyan.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Minnesota’s Rossi on Martin

“I think the Packers are getting, honestly, tremendous value,” Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Cincinnati’s Denbrock on Deguara

Mike Denbrock, who coached Tyler Eifert and Kyle Rudolph at Notre Dame, explains why Josiah Deguara is going to be an X-factor for the Packers.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: White on Boston College’s Dillon

Brian White, a former Wisconsin assistant who coached A.J. Dillon at Boston College, weighs in on his former star pupil.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Yost on Utah State's Love

The coach who saw Jordan Love rise to stardom reflects on the No. 1 pick's winding path.

Bill Huber

Former Packers WR Jones ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ if Rodgers Wins MVP

“I believe Aaron Rodgers is going to come out and he will win MVP this year,” James Jones said on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

Bill Huber

Packers, Taylor Strike Renegotiated Deal

It's a win-win contract with the versatile veteran, who could earn a shot to start at right guard.

Bill Huber