Comparing Unofficial Packers Depth Charts

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers published a depth chart as part of their Dope Sheet preview of Friday’s preseason opener at San Francisco.

The depth chart is unofficial and produced by the team’s PR staff and not coach Matt LaFleur. However, it is a decent representation of the pecking order at every position.

Below is a position-by-position look at the team depth chart (in plain text) compared to what’s been on display at Ray Nitschke Field (in italics), with comments following each.