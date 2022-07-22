Could Packers Break from Tradition with New Alternate Jerseys?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As a new NFL season approaches, teams are unveiling some fresh looks.

The Cincinnati Bengals occasionally will scrap their traditional orange helmets with black stripes for a new “white Bengal” look featuring white helmets.

Also this week, the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets unveiled black helmets. The New York Giants are going back to the future with Lawrence Taylor-era uniforms.

Will the Green Bay Packers break from tradition and wear some futuristic color scheme some time?

Don’t hold your breath.

“That’s something we’ll look at but, at this point, we haven’t decided on any specific changes,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said after detailing the team's finances on Friday.

A fresh look adds some interest and generates excitement. Of course – and probably first and foremost – it’s a way to lift debit cards out of wallets and create additional revenue for teams. The smallest-market-in-the-NFL Packers are always looking for new ways to make money. And a radically different look, while it wouldn’t be universally loved, would probably create lines outside the Packers Pro Shop.

“Yeah, but we’re also a traditional team,” Murphy said. “We don’t want to get too wild out there.”

Last year, the Packers debuted their new alternate jersey, green-and-yellow tops with green pants that were inspired by the uniforms worn from 1950 through 1953. By NFL rule, a team must keep its alternate jersey for five seasons. Murphy said the date those uniforms will be worn for a second time this season will be announced soon.

Prior to the green-and-green look, the Packers’ alternate jerseys were blue-and-yellow throwbacks from the Curly Lambeau era.

A couple of times, including a 2017 home game against the Bears, the Packers have gone with an all-white look for the old “Color Rush” Thursday night games.

“Those are still in our closet,” Packers vice president of finance and administration Paul Baniel said.

Packers Hosting Soccer Match

Photo by Bill Huber

European soccer powers FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City will meet in an exhibition match at Lambeau Field on Saturday. The game will start at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN. Some tickets remain but the stadium will be packed for its first-ever soccer game.

The Packers will make a “little bit of money” hosting the game – they’re paying the teams to play – but it will be a windfall to the local economy.

“It’s great for the local economy,” Packers President Mark Murphy said on Friday, noting fans from all 50 states and 19 other countries will be in attendance. “For a normal home game, the economic impact is $15 million. We think for this soccer friendly, it’ll be $10 million. It’s not quite the same but certainly helps, especially given that we’re only going to have nine home games this year with our trip to London.”