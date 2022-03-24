Could Packers Replace Davante with DeVante?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Good-bye, Davante.

Hello, DeVante?

With Thursday’s trade for Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins have an abundance of talent at receiver. The three-time All-Pro joins Jaylen Waddle, whose 104 receptions last season were the most by a rookie in NFL history, Cedric Wilson, who joined the team from Dallas on a three-year deal worth $22 million at the start of free agency, and former first-round pick DeVante Parker.

With Hill, Waddle, Wilson and franchise-tagged tight end Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins have their four passing-game weapons. The Dolphins, who gave up first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023 to acquire Hill, presumably would be interested in entertaining trade calls for Parker. The Green Bay Packers, who traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and could lose Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, have a massive hole at receiver and the trade capital to make it happen.

“I don’t see a better fit,” one league source said.

The 14th overall pick in 2015, Parker has career totals of 338 receptions for 4,727 yards (14.0 average) and 24 touchdowns. In 2019, he had 72 receptions for 1,202 yards (16.7 average) and nine touchdowns. Limited to 10 games in 2021 due to a hamstring injury, Parker caught 40 balls for 515 yards and two scores.

With just one season of 800-plus receiving yards, Parker’s production might be a tad underwhelming given his first-round pedigree. However, he’s played under four head coaches, had a new offensive coordinator each of the previous five seasons and caught passes from eight starting quarterbacks.

With Green Bay, he’d have the stability of Aaron Rodgers throwing passes and Matt LaFleur directing the offense. Rodgers no doubt would love another veteran in the passing game to ease the learning curve for any draft pick(s).

At the 2015 Scouting Combine, Parker measured 6-foot-2 5/8, ran his 40 in 4.45 seconds and posted a 36.5-inch vertical jump. With that, he would provide a complementary skill-set to the Packers’ receiving corps. Allen Lazard, who at this point is the team’s No. 1 receiver, wins with physicality and sneaky speed. Randall Cobb, who will turn 32 during training camp, is a slot-only, as is last year’s third-round pick, Amari Rodgers.

Parker is one of the NFL’s best contested-catch receivers. Last year, according to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 12th in the NFL with 14 contested catches – tied with Adams as well as Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen and Adam Thielen despite a lot fewer opportunities. He also can effectively stretch the field. Parker caught 5-of-9 deep targets (55.6 percent) last season. For sake of comparison, Valdes-Scantling caught 6-of-22 (27.3 percent). During his career season of 2019, Parker caught 14-of-29 deep balls (48.3 percent) with five touchdowns. He ranked fourth in the league in long-ball receptions and contested catches (22).

Contractually, Parker signed a front-loaded extension late in the 2019 season, which would help the Packers handle his contract. He is due base salaries of $5.65 million in 2022 and $5.7 million in 2023. He’d be a bargain compared to who’s available in free agency, though the Packers might have to surrender a Day 2 pick to make it happen.

Off the field, Parker created the Uncle Vante animated series and has been active at children’s hospitals.

“Growing up and to this day I have always loved cartoons, with SpongeBob being my favorite show,” he said. “Launching my own cartoon series has been a lot of fun, and I have enjoyed seeing the characters come to life. But I am most proud that we have used my cartoon to put smiles on children's faces suffering from various illnesses.”