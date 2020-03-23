COVID-19 Impacting NFL Calendar

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the NBA and NHL seasons, wiped out the NCAA basketball tournaments, put the start of the Major League Baseball season on hold and threatens the Olympics, is now eating into the NFL calendar.

In a letter sent to players and agents on Saturday and published by Pro Football Talk, the chief medical officer of the NFL discussed the steps being taken to keep the players safe.

VIDEO: IOC Sets Deadline for 2020 Olympics Decision

“Offseason programs that were scheduled to begin on April 6 for clubs with new head coaches and April 20 for all other clubs are now delayed indefinitely to protect all personnel and communities,” Allen Sills wrote. “We are working closely with [Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFLPA’s medical director] and other medical and public health experts to develop a standard set of protocols for clubs to implement regarding facility cleaning and maintenance, equipment preparation, steps to identify player and staff who may be at elevated risk, and other preventive measures. The NFL and NFLPA medical teams are meeting periodically to review the status of public health conditions to determine an appropriate start date for any offseason team activities as this situation develops.”

Meanwhile, team facilities are closed to the players, other than those undergoing medically supervised rehabilitation and treatment, and will remain closed until at least the end of the month.

Meanwhile, free agency went on as scheduled but with players not allowed to visit team facilities, and the public celebration for next month’s draft in Las Vegas has been canceled.

“Over the course of my medical career, I have seen a number of public health crises sweep the globe,” Sills wrote. “COVID-19 is unique, but medical and public health experts are working tirelessly to understand and implement what needs to be done to get us through this latest crisis. By heeding the advice of trusted health organizations, we can all be part of the solution.

“Optimism has always been a trademark of American society. We will find a way to persevere, conquer this pandemic, and come out the other side better and stronger.”