COVID-19 Impacting NFL Calendar

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the NBA and NHL seasons, wiped out the NCAA basketball tournaments, put the start of the Major League Baseball season on hold and threatens the Olympics, is now eating into the NFL calendar.

In a letter sent to players and agents on Saturday and published by Pro Football Talk, the chief medical officer of the NFL discussed the steps being taken to keep the players safe.

VIDEO: IOC Sets Deadline for 2020 Olympics Decision

“Offseason programs that were scheduled to begin on April 6 for clubs with new head coaches and April 20 for all other clubs are now delayed indefinitely to protect all personnel and communities,” Allen Sills wrote. “We are working closely with [Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFLPA’s medical director] and other medical and public health experts to develop a standard set of protocols for clubs to implement regarding facility cleaning and maintenance, equipment preparation, steps to identify player and staff who may be at elevated risk, and other preventive measures. The NFL and NFLPA medical teams are meeting periodically to review the status of public health conditions to determine an appropriate start date for any offseason team activities as this situation develops.”

Meanwhile, team facilities are closed to the players, other than those undergoing medically supervised rehabilitation and treatment, and will remain closed until at least the end of the month.

Meanwhile, free agency went on as scheduled but with players not allowed to visit team facilities, and the public celebration for next month’s draft in Las Vegas has been canceled.

“Over the course of my medical career, I have seen a number of public health crises sweep the globe,” Sills wrote. “COVID-19 is unique, but medical and public health experts are working tirelessly to understand and implement what needs to be done to get us through this latest crisis. By heeding the advice of trusted health organizations, we can all be part of the solution.

“Optimism has always been a trademark of American society. We will find a way to persevere, conquer this pandemic, and come out the other side better and stronger.”

Here's Why Packers Didn't Make Big Strike at Inside Linebacker

The top inside linebackers signed huge free-agent contracts, but the reasoning goes beyond dollars and cents.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

UPDATE 21: Who's Left in Packer Central's Top 60 Free Agents?

Here's our list of the top 60 players in free agency, and who was still available, as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

Bill Huber

The Good News: NFC North Secondaries Take Big Hit

Five quality cornerbacks have left the NFC North, which should make life easier for Aaron Rodgers in Year 2 under Matt LaFleur.

Bill Huber

Falcons Have 10 Offensive Starters Who Were No. 1 Picks; What About Packers?

If you're looking for a starting point to explain Green Bay's sporadic production in 2019, the draft is a good starting point.

Bill Huber

by

Starr57

Rams Release Matthews; Could There Be Reunion?

Late in the 2018 season, Clay Matthews said he was open to returning to Green Bay to play inside linebacker.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Packers Had 'Real' Interest in Sanders

Emmanuel Sanders, the most accomplished receiver on the free-agent market, signed with New Orleans.

Bill Huber

Vitale Picks Patriots Over Packers

Fullback Danny Vitale caught seven passes and had seven tackles on special teams last season.

Bill Huber

For Free-Agent Receivers, It's the Sound of Silence, Not Cha-Ching

Why? Take a look at the receivers in free agency and another look at SI.com's Top 100 NFL Draft Big Board.

Bill Huber

by

Rak47

Gurley's Demise Shows Perils of Paying Jones

The Green Bay Packers have a difficult decision to make with prolific running back Aaron Jones.

Bill Huber

With Brady in Tampa Bay, it will be Rodgers vs. Brady III

Tom Brady, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, has decided to play the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs will host the Green Bay Packers in 2020.

Bill Huber