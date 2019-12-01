Crosby Kicks Through Heavy Heart After Sister-In-Law Loses Battle with Cancer

Mason Crosby received the game ball on Sunday after enduring something much more difficult than a pressure-packed kick.

Brittany Crosby, the wife of Crosby’s brother, Rees, died on Friday morning after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer. Crosby flew home to Georgetown, Texas, on Friday, then joined the team in New Jersey on Saturday for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

“We’ve had a tough couple days as a family,” Crosby said after a 31-13 victory in which he made a 47-yard field goal through the snow. “I’ve just been praying and everyone just keep Brittany, my sister-in-law’s family, in your prayers, and my brother and our family. It’s not anything you ever want to go through. She fought until the end. I definitely have a heavy heart right now.”

Crosby was set to return to Texas after the game so he could attend a private family memorial on Monday.

“I’m just so thankful for this organization and the way they handled this tragedy and the fact that they didn’t blink at all to make it so I could go be with my brother,” Crosby said.

Crosby, whose wife had her own cancer scare just before training camp, will take the game ball back with him to Texas. Crosby will return to Texas late in the week for the Friday funeral.

“Stuff like this today, this team, just my faith,” Crosby said. “Yeah, just relationships, people in my life that I know I can depend on. In this situation, I’m trying to be a rock and be there for my brother and for Brittany’s family and try to be whatever I can and be available and be there as much as possible and support them.”

Brittany Crosby was only 27 when she diagnosed with cancer in October 2016, the culmination of months of sickness. Surgery and 24 rounds of chemotherapy followed.

“Yeah, tough situation for sure, especially to find out like he did Friday morning after Thanksgiving, when we’re all counting our blessings,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “That was obviously really tough for him. We wrapped our arms around him and supported him. He’s been through a lot this year. He really has. He’s a great friend, a great locker room presence for us. I do applaud the organization for reminding us where the priorities are and allowing him to get down there and see his brother.”