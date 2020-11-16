Defense Delivers Under Pressure To Preserve Victory

The Green Bay Packers’ defense has been heavily criticized.

So has last year’s first-round pick, Rashan Gary.

Both units came to the rescue to preserve the Packers’ infinitely tougher-than-expected 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Green Bay took a 24-20 lead on Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 9 minutes remaining. The defense delivered two stops to save the day.

“We had to get the win,” safety Adrian Amos said. “We weren’t always in situations where we wanted to be. Those are the types of games where the defense has got to show up and make those stops.”

On the first of those stops, the Jaguars marched from their 7 to midfield before the defense forced three consecutive incompletions – including breakups by backups Ka’dar Hollman on second down and Raven Greene on third down.

Jacksonville punted with 4 minutes to go. Green Bay’s offense, which moved the ball in fits and starts all day, couldn’t get a single first down, let alone run out the clock. JK Scott’s punt into a stiff breeze went only 30 yards, so Jacksonville took over at its 49 with 2:32 remaining.

Jacksonville got one first down to reach Green Bay’s 36 before the Packers slammed the door. On second-and-10, Gary sacked quarterback Jake Luton. On third down, Gary and Kenny Clark provided the pressure and Preston Smith sacked Luton. On fourth-and-26, Za’Darius Smith got the initial pressure and Gary came in late to force a desperation throw to the sideline that was incomplete to end the game.

No different than last week, it’s easy to put an asterisk on Green Bay’s defensive performance. The Jaguars have lost eight consecutive games and have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. They’re being led by a rookie quarterback, Jake Luton, who was making his second professional start.

But the Packers, playing without starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, mostly took care of business. While rookie running back James Robinson found too much running room against Green Bay’s less-than-stout run defense, the final tail of the tape was impressive. The Jaguars gained only 260 yards and went 4-of-13 on third down. Luton was only 18-of-35 passing and was intercepted by Amos, and star receiver D.J. Chark managed just four catches for 56 yards. Of the 20 points, seven were supplied on a punt return and another seven came on a 16-yard drive courtesy of an Adams fumble.

“We made the plays when we had to today,” Amos said. “We’ve just got to build on this.”

It was Gary making those plays with the game on the line. For all the hype about Gary’s work ethic and talent, he entered the game with only 1.5 sacks and 11 tackles.

“I just think it’s just a step in the right direction,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s got to continue to progress and get better and better and better, and we’ve got to make sure that he gets those opportunities. Certainly, he had a big impact at the end of the game.”