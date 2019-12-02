Defense Follows Familiar Script

With four touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers, some big plays by Davante Adams and a breakout performance from Allen Lazard, the Green Bay Packers’ offense took a step in the right direction in a 31-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The same can’t necessarily be said for the Packers’ defense.

Yes, Green Bay limited to New York to just one offensive touchdown. Yes, it intercepted three passes. Do either of those in a game, and the odds favor a Green Bay victory. Do them both, and a win is almost guaranteed.

However, many of the same red flags that have shown up for the past two months showed up again at snowy MetLife Stadium.

- In the five games following a high-ankle sprain, Giants running back Saquon Barkley had been limited to 2.77 yards per carry. In the previous four games, he never averaged even 3.5 yards per carry. Against Green Bay, Barkley averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

- Green Bay’s inability to cover tight ends showed up again, even with big-play Evan Engram and sidekick Rhett Ellison inactive due to injuries. Rookie Kaden Smith caught six passes for 70 yards. In four career games, he had six catches for 18 yards.

- Even without Engram and receiver Golden Tate, who rank first and second on the team in receptions, the Giants had four gains of 20-plus yards and were 7-of-15 on third and fourth down in the first three quarters to keep the game competitive and Aaron Rodgers off the field.

The Packers had the good fortune of facing rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who entered the game with 18 turnovers in nine career starts. Jones threw three interceptions. Two of them were gifts – one right to Kevin King and an overthrow into the waiting mitts of safety Darnell Savage. Combine Jones’ penchant for turnovers with a depleted receiver corps, and it’s hard to believe defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will be incredibly excited upon reviewing the film.

Tramon Williams had the third interception for Green Bay, which started on the right note when defensive tackle Kenny Clark dropped Barkley for a loss of 3 on third-and-1 to open the game. The Packers didn’t get any sacks, though outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was credited with five quarterback hits in yet another superb performance from the defensive captain. A saving grace of the defense all season, its play in the red zone, showed up again as the Giants managed one touchdowns out of three trips inside Green Bay’s 20.

King’s interception, coming on the third play of the second quarter, set up a field goal to give Green Bay a 17-7 lead. Savage’s interception and return with 11 minutes left in the game put the Packers in position for the clinching touchdown.

“It felt like there was pretty good pressure,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I know Za’Darius had multiple hits on him and really affected him in terms of some of those throws; some of those decisions we were able to get the interceptions.”

After starting the season with three points allowed vs. Chicago, 16 vs. Minnesota and 16 vs. Denver, the Packers allowed a 24th-ranked 25.9 points the previous eight games. By that measure, at least Sunday was a step in the right direction – no matter the opponent and no matter the quarterback.

“I think everybody has had some ups and downs over the last few months. That’s football,” King said. “Everything is ahead of us, the same goals that we set out before the season started. November and December football, that’s what they remember.”