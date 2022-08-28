Dick Butkus: Packers’ Passing Game ‘Like Playing Fetch’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Pro Football Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus spent part of his Saturday dogging the Green Bay Packers.

This is what Butkus, the uncle of Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus, had to say about a passing game that is trying to adapt to life without Davante Adams.

In 2021, Adams set Packers records with 123 receptions for 1,553 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, 68 receivers were targeted at least 60 times last season. Adams ranked 13th in catch rate (74.1), third in yards per route (2.82), 12th in drop rate (four drops; 3.1 percent) and 11th in passer rating (117.4). Wanting to be more of a force after the catch, Adams forced 13 missed tackles compared to 15 the previous three seasons combined.

The trade of Adams to the Raiders for first- and second-round draft picks created a huge void in the offense.

“I was watching some of his highlights the other day, and his ability to break people off at the line of scrimmage is literally like no one else in the history of the game,” Rodgers said during the Packers TV Network broadcast. “Now, that might be a bias on my part because of everything he did for me, but he’s one of those transcendent players, like Steph Curry. He does things that changes the entire league. Most of the things he does, you just can’t copy.

“He’s one of one. Just like Steph. When Steph got in the league and he’s shooting these crazy 3-pointers, 30 feet, 35 feet, 40 feet going back, everyone’s trying to do the same thing but they realize they can’t do it because they’re not Steph. Same thing with Davante and his releases. He has such an incredible plan at the line of scrimmage, and people try to copy it but it’s just you can’t do it because you’re not Davante. We can try and teach it and help our guys out. But,

Rodgers will miss not only Adams’ ability to get open in an instant but their uncanny connection honed over years and years of meetings, practices and games. While there have been growing pains, Rodgers went on to speak with optimism about the new receiver corps.

It will be led by old standbys Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Sammy Watkins, who Rodgers called a “gamer” during joint practices with the Saints, will have a big early-season role, too. And then there’s the young group of Juwann Winfree, 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers and rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.

“We’re going to miss him, but we’re going to find our way with the guys we’ve got. I love our young group of guys. They’re coming together. I think Amari had a really good night tonight, Toure just had another catch; he’s made some nice plays for us. I’m a big fan of JW [Winfree] and getting 9 [Watson] back at practice, seeing him run around, he’s a different type of receiver. He’s big, fast and athletic. If we can get some consistency from him, I feel really good about that receiving corps.”