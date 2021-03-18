Disappointing DT Montravius Adams Signs with Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost defensive tackle Montravius Adams to the New England Patriots on Thursday. The former third-round pick agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, a source said in confirming a report by ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter.

At Auburn, Adams was a second-team All-American and a two-year starter in the rugged SEC. At the 2017 Scouting Combine, he was the fastest 300-pounder. Those two highlights on the resume didn’t mean a thing in the NFL, though. Adams’ four-year totals were 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four tackles for losses.

Three picks after the Packers selected Adams, Detroit landed big-play receiver Kenny Golladay. Within 10 picks of the Adams selection, Tennessee landed explosive tight end Jonnu Smith and the Saints grabbed pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

In 2020, Adams had 11 tackles in 130 snaps in eight games before being shut down for the season with a toe injury. When he played, he was a factor. He averaged 11.8 snaps per tackle, far better than Kenny Clark and defensive Lowry, and his three stuffs (a tackle at or behind the line vs. the run) was as many as Clark and Kingsley Keke and more than Lowry.

Adams played in only seven games as a rookie and eight games in 2020. In between, he played in 30 games but posted only three starts.

Big Damon Harrison, a late-season addition to the team and once the premier run-stopping defensive tackle in the NFL, remains unsigned and is an option. Harrison, who turned 32 on Nov. 29, wants to continue playing and is not considering retirement, a source said.

Meanwhile, Adams’ departure was yet another blow to Green Bay’s horrendous 2017 draft. In the final draft conducted by the late Ted Thompson, the Packers selected cornerback Kevin King instead of All-Pro T.J. Watt with their first pick. Of the 10 draft picks that year, only Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones remains on the team.