NFL Draft Bible Mock Draft: Famous Name at Position of Need

The Green Bay Packers need a cornerback. They got one in the first round in the latest NFL Draft Bible mock draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will have a number of needs in this year’s NFL Draft. They could use a receiver/returner on offense, an impact inside linebacker and another quality defensive lineman to pair with Kenny Clark.

And that’s before any losses in free agency – All-Pro center Corey Linsley, front and center – and other moves necessary to get under the salary cap.

Perhaps the biggest need is at cornerback. Over the past six drafts, the Packers have drafted six cornerbacks – including five in the first two rounds. Damarious Randall (first round, 2015) and Quinten Rollins (second round, 2015) are long gone. Kevin King (second round, 2017) had a poor season, lowlighted by giving up two touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. Jaire Alexander (first round, 2018) is a stud but Josh Jackson (second round, 2018) has fallen so far that he was inactive for the playoffs. Ka’dar Hollman (sixth round, 2019) was inactive for the playoffs, as well.

In a mock draft published on Thursday by SI.com’s NFL Draft Bible, the Packers wound up with Florida State’s Asante Samuel as a potential replacement for free-agent-to-be King and a possible upgrade in the slot over Chandon Sullivan.

“Asante Samuel Jr. fits the mold,” Draft Bible’s Nick Lamattina wrote. “Depending on how the team views him, he can line up either on the outside or at slot for the Packers. He is outstanding in man coverage no matter where he aligns and plays with a chip on his shoulder which gives him the nod for the pick here.”

Samuel is the son of Asante Samuel Sr., who intercepted 51 passes from 2003 through 2013.

The younger Samuel spent three seasons at Florida State. He started his final two seasons and recorded three of his four career interceptions in 2020. The Packers don’t draft short cornerbacks, so whether he’s even on the board will depend on what side of the 5-foot-10 ledger he stands.