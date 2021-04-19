FanDuel’s Draft Odds Hint at Who Could Be Available for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At FanDuel, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is the heavy favorite to be the No. 2 pick and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the slight favorite to be the No. 3 pick.

The Green Bay Packers aren’t in the market for a quarterback (right?) and are picking near the end of the first round. From that perspective, what’s especially interesting are FanDuel’s positional totals.

Green Bay’s biggest draft needs are at cornerback, both sides of the line of scrimmage, receiver and linebacker. FanDuel has odds posted for cornerback, offensive line and receiver.

FanDuel set the over/under on first-round cornerbacks at 5.5. The six corners with the shortest odds to be the first drafted are Patrick Surtain (-300), Jaycee Horn (+195), Caleb Farley (+1900), Greg Newsome (+2900), Asante Samuel (+3100) and Tyson Campbell (+3100). Will one of those six be available to challenge Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan for playing time?

FanDuel’s over/under on first-round offensive linemen is 6.5. The seven blockers with the shortest odds to be the first drafted are Penei Sewell (-600), Rashawn Slater (+270), Alijah Vera-Tucker (+2900), Christian Darrisaw (+2900), Jalen Mayfield (+4500), Sam Cosmi (+6000) and Teven Jenkins (+9000). Will one of those be available for Green Bay, which has no depth at offensive tackle?

Its over/under for first-round receivers is 4.5. The six receivers with the shortest odds to be the first drafted are Ja’Marr Chase (-950), DeVonta Smith (+750), Jalen Waddle (+1000), Rashod Bateman (+6000), Kadarius Toney (+10000) and Terrace Marshall (+11000). Will one of those players be on the board for Green Bay, which could use an explosive and reliable sidekick to Davante Adams?

With no additions to the roster and one big loss with All-Pro center Corey Linsley departing in free agency, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst needs a big draft for the Packers to finally get over the hump in the NFC.

For the Super Bowl market, the Packers are +1200 to win their first championship since 2010. That’s tied with the Buffalo Bills for the third-shortest odds. The Kansas City Chiefs are +500 and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +800. The Los Angeles Rams, who the Packers ousted in last year’s playoffs but added quarterback Matthew Stafford in a big trade with Detroit, are +1300.

In the NFC North, Green Bay is the big favorite at -240, followed by the Minnesota Vikings at +380, Chicago Bears at +550 and Detroit Lions at +2700. The Lions are +15000 to win the Super Bowl, the longest odds at FanDuel.