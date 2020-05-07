PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Favre Returning Welfare Money He Pocketed for Speeches He Never Delivered

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is in the process of repaying the $1.1 million of welfare funds he received to give speeches he never delivered.

“Today my office has received $500,000 from Brett Favre in repayment for TANF money he was paid through MCEC and a commitment to repay the remainder in installments over the next few months,” Mississippi state auditor Shad White said in a statement published in the Sun Herald. “The money will be held in our clearing account for a period and then be sent, in full, to the Mississippi Department of Human Services to be used for TANF-appropriate expenditures.

“I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and TANF families whole. To date, we have seen no records indicating Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money he was paid.”

Favre’s company, Favre Enterprises, was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018 to, according to the audit, “appear at several events, record promotions and provide autographs for marketing materials. Additional contract information provided that the contract fee would be paid in installments and would include three (3) speaking engagements, one (1) radio spot and one (1) keynote address.”

Results from the annual audit, which were released on Monday, show how $94 million in federal welfare grant funds – money meant to help the poor – went from the state’s Department of Human Services to two nonprofits that spent that money suspiciously. In this case, $1.1 million went from Mississippi Community Education Center to Favre Enterprises.

While leaders of those nonprofits could face criminal action for the alleged embezzlement, Favre was not expected to face any legal troubles “because it's unlikely recipients such as Favre were aware the money came from the state's welfare program,” a spokesman for the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor told Packer Central.

Messages to Favre’s agent, Bus Cook, were not answered.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UDFAs Bruffy, Scott Get Noteworthy Contracts

Texas Tech offensive tackle Travis Bruffy and SMU outside linebacker Delontae Scott are coming off strong senior years.

Bill Huber

‘I Was in Full-Blown Panic Mode’

Packers rookie tight end Josiah Deguara scored seven touchdowns last season, including one vs. UCLA. It was his tackle in that game, however, that caught Matt LaFleur's eye.

Bill Huber

Dillon Brings ‘Insane’ Production, Durability, Skill-Set and Physique

Brian White, a former Wisconsin assistant who coached A.J. Dillon at Boston College, weighs in on his former star pupil.

Bill Huber

Best Receivers Available in Free Agency

The Packers have no shortage of receivers. Could any of the free agents bolster the group?

Bill Huber

Favre Enterprises Questioned in Mississippi Welfare Audit

Brett Favre was paid more than $1 million for the Hall of Fame quarterback to give speeches he allegedly never delivered.

Bill Huber

Love Went From ‘Looking Like a Baby Deer’ to Elite Prospect

The coach who saw Jordan Love rise to stardom reflects on the Green Bay Packers' No. 1 pick's winding path.

Bill Huber

NFL Will Release Schedule Thursday; Daunting Slate Awaits Packers

Green Bay will play seven games against playoff teams, a list that doesn't include the new-and-improved Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill Huber

Brandt: Favre, Rodgers, Love and a Case of Déjà Vu

SI.com’s Business of Football analyst Andrew Brandt was in the Packers' war room 15 years ago when they took Aaron Rodgers.

Bill Huber

What Makes a Good Quarterback, and Does Love Have It?

David Yost was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Jordan Love at Utah State in 2017 and 2018.

Bill Huber

Packers Sign Eagles Playoff Hero Hester

Treyvon Hester has played in 41 games with three teams in three seasons.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber